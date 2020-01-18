CRIME HUNTER: DNA links ‘monster’ to 1976 slaying

On Jan. 12, 1976, Pamela Maurer left a pal’s home to get a soda from a bodega.

The 16-year-old vanished into skinny air and was by no means seen alive once more.

Her frozen physique was discovered the following morning on the frozen plains exterior Lisle, Illinois.

She had been raped and strangled.

Lastly, after 44 years of anguish, cops have named the monster who snatched and killed poor Pamela.

“For 44 years her murder remained a mystery,” DuPage County State’s Legal professional Robert Berlin stated. “We finally put a name and face to this monster.”



CHICAGO TRIBUNE

The magic elixir for fixing the case was DNA and genetic family tree.

So, simply who’s the “monster?”

He’s nearly definitely a serial killer and detectives consider he murdered not less than 12 individuals.

Cops recognized the maniac as Bruce Lindahl.

However he received’t be round to face the music. The killer, then 29, by accident slashed himself to dying in 1981 whereas murdering an 18-year-old man.

His physique was discovered mendacity on high of his sufferer.



Bruce Lindahl, who police suspect strangled a 16-year-old suburban Chicago woman in 1976, could have killed as many as a dozen younger girls and plotted to kill others earlier than he died throughout a deadly knife assault on a teenage boy, a detective investigating the case stated. LISLE POLICE

Chilly case detectives received their first break in 2001 when “biological evidence” was recovered from Pamela’s physique.

Genetic family tree additionally pointed them to the killer.

Because the Golden State Killer was nabbed in April 2018 round 100 chilly case suspects have been recognized by way of genetic family tree. It’s a game-changer.

And in 2019, investigators exhumed Lindahl’s physique and his DNA matched that of the killer’s.

Simply earlier than Christmas detectives flew to Texas and gave Pamela Maurer’s household the information.

Now, cops are choosing up the threads and tying Lindahl to different homicides.

“We have evidence that there may be other young women who were victimized by Bruce Lindahl between 1974 and his death in 1981,” Berlin stated.

In 1980, Debra Colliander escaped bare from the killer’s home after he kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

Lindahl threatened the terrified girl with a gun and took nude photographs of her. He was sprung on bail.

The killer advised a pal: “A girl had pressed charges against him for rape, and that if the girl did not appear in court, he would get out of it.”



Debra Colliander was murdered earlier than she may testify. DUPAGE COUNTY

Two weeks earlier than the trial, Colliander vanished. A jailbird pal stated Lindahl supplied him $2,000, a pistol, whiskey and tablets to “get rid of the victim.”

Two years later, her slain physique was found buried in a shallow grave.

By then Lindahl had additionally pegged out.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Det. Chris Loudon advised CBS Information. “We know this monster. Now we need to find out who are the other victims of this monster.”



Contained in the monster’s lair, detectives discovered scores of photographs of younger girls. Included is Deborah McCall, 16, who was final seen after college in 1979.

“I urge anyone with any information about Bruce Lindahl, any crimes involving Bruce Lindahl or any possible victims of Bruce Lindahl to please contact us,” Berlin stated.



Delores and Ted Connors. Mother and son busted in Florida for 2 1990s murders.

MOTHER AND SON BUSTED FOR COLD CASE MURDERS

They discovered Ana Meija lifeless together with her throat slashed and 23 different stab wounds on Dec. eight, 1994, inside her Lengthy Department, New Jersey residence.

Child formulation had been smeared throughout the younger mom of two’s lifeless face.

Meija’s youngsters, a one-year-old and three-year-old, have been unhurt.

5 months later, her brother-in-law, Nicholas Connors, 51, was discovered shot and killed inside his Van Dyke place home.

His spouse, Delores Connors, discovered his physique when she received dwelling from work. Meija was Delores’ sister.

Now, Delores, 66, her son Ted, 47, and a 3rd particular person named Jose Carrero have been arrested within the chilly case killings.

Carrero, 49, was nabbed in New Jersey. The mom and son have been arrested in Delray Seashore, Florida. Meija was Delores Connor’s sister.

In accordance with cops, previous confessions and new proof of insurance coverage payouts sealed the deal.

Ted Connors and Carrero allegedly couldn’t maintain their mouths shut and advised a number of associates they killed the 2.

“The information given to (the friends) by Ted Connors and Jose Carrero is supported and proven to be true based on additional information discovered and confirmed in the current review of the file and additional investigation conducted over the last two years,” the affidavit reads.

The doc provides: “Jose Carrero … gave a statement implicating himself, Dolores Connors and Ted Connors in planning and murdering Ana Mejia and Nicholas Connors.”

The trio is all charged with first-degree homicide.

