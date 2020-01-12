Crime Rate High In UP, Shows Data. Top Cop Pins It On “High Population”

The police rubbished the figures within the report and stated inhabitants needs to be taken into consideration.

Lucknow:

In accordance with the annual report of the Nationwide Crime Data Bureau (NCRB), a case of rape is registered with the Uttar Pradesh police each two hours whereas crime in opposition to a baby is reported each 90 minutes within the state.

The NCRB report, launched on Thursday, claims that four,322 circumstances of rape have been reported in 2018, with nearly 12 happening day by day.

The state additionally recorded 59,445 crimes in opposition to ladies with 162 being reported on a regular basis, which signifies a surge of seven per cent in 2017, when 56,011 crimes – 153 crimes per day – have been registered.

In case of youngsters, 144 ladies have been reportedly raped in 2018 in opposition to 139 in 2017.

In accordance with the NCRB report, Lucknow topped in 19 cities in crime in opposition to ladies with 2,736 being reported in 2018.

Equally, 19,936 crimes have been reported in opposition to kids with 55 reported per day within the state.

In 2017, 19,145 such circumstances have been reported with a mean of 52 being reported per day.

Uttar Pradesh additionally recorded the very best variety of 2,444 dowry deaths in 2018, however witnessed a lower of three per cent compared to 2017 when 2,524 circumstances have been reported.

Crimes in opposition to senior residents additionally recorded a rise, based on the NCRB report. As many as 454 offences have been reported in 2018, which is greater than 12 per cent in 2017.

Almost 131 aged individuals have been murdered in 2018, in comparison with 129 killed in 2017. Circumstances of theft reported by senior residents additionally registered a slight enhance with 15 incidents in 2018 and 14 in 2017.

ADG Uttar Pradesh Asim Arun stated helpline for the senior residents referred to as ‘Savera’ had been launched just lately.

“Any senior citizen facing any kind of harassment can contact UP 112 and get help,” he stated, including that since October 2019, as many as 1.1 lakh elders within the state have been registered by UP 112.

The state additionally noticed a rise in circumstances of cyber crime in 2018. Almost 6,280 cyber crime circumstances have been reported in 2018, a rise of 26 per cent as in comparison with 2017.

Nonetheless, the Uttar Pradesh Police rubbished the figures within the report.

“The rape cases in Uttar Pradesh are 3,946 and not 4,322. The number of rape cases actually came down by 7 per cent in 2018, compared to 2017,” it stated in an official assertion.

In the meantime, DGP OP Singh stated that the crime figures needs to be seen in context of the inhabitants of the state.

“Uttar Pradesh has the largest population and the crime figures will naturally be higher than other states. We have taken several measures to check crime. Our emergency helpline is closely monitored to find the blind spots and strict action is taken if ny police personnel are found lacking.”

“We are also reviving the beat constable system in order to establish a rapport between the common man and the police,” he added.