CRIME SCENE: Alleged taxi scammer arrested

ALLEGED SCAMMER ARRESTED

Toronto Police have arrested a person after receiving stories a couple of taxi driver switching out prospects’ debit playing cards with related ones from the identical financial institution.

Police alleged the stolen playing cards had been used till the thief exhausted all funds within the account they had been linked to or the account was blocked by a buyer or financial institution.

Jerron Acosta, 22, of Mississauga, faces 31 counts of possession of property obtained by crime beneath $5000 and one depend of drug possession. He’s scheduled to seem in courtroom on Feb. 24.

Police urge anybody with data to name 416-808-1400.

FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED



Toronto Police are requesting the general public’s help find a federal offender in breach of his parole.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Jeffery Truong, 32, who is understood to frequent Brantford and Toronto. He’s serving a sentence of seven years and 7 months for manslaughter utilizing a firearm.

Anybody with data is requested to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad at 416-808-5900.

—

FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED

Police are searching a federal offender wished on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory launch.

Andrew Kreko, 30, is serving a six-year, six-month sentence for armed theft and two different associated offences.

He’s described as a 6-foot Indigenous male, 203 kilos, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kreko’s identified to hang around in Brantford, Toronto and Oshawa.

Anybody with data is requested to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) Squad at 416-808-5900.