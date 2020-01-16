“Crime To Read The Preamble?” Chandrashekhar Azad Released From Jail

Chandrashekhar Azad, charged with rioting and arson, walked out of Tihar Jail on Thursday

New Delhi:

Out on bail after spending almost a month in jail over his protest towards the citizenship regulation at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka “Raavan” says he had not made any speech on the Jama Masjid when he was arrested, fairly simply learn the Preamble of the Structure.

“We have been working according to the Constitution and we will continue to do that… Is it a crime to read the Preamble? …Delhi Police is helpless in front of the centre,” he instructed HEARALPUBLICIST after strolling out of jail.

A Delhi court docket granted bail to Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday however with circumstances. He has been requested to go away Delhi inside 24 hours of his launch from jail and to remain out of town for 4 weeks.

Chandrashekhar Azad says he’ll enchantment earlier than the court docket over the restriction imposed on him. “Court gave me relief. I have faith in the judiciary,” he mentioned.

On Wednesday, the court docket tore into the police for failing to supply proof of its fees towards Azad.

“It is one’s constitutional right to protest,” the court docket mentioned.

The Bhim Military chief was arrested on December 21 over a dramatic protest a day earlier than at Jama Masjid within the outdated quarters of Delhi, the place he slipped away after being taken into custody. He was arrested a day later and charged with arson and rioting.

Decide Kamini Lau was livid when the prosecutor referred to Mr Azad’s social media posts to argue that he had incited violence and skim out the Bhim Military chief’s tweet about going to a dharna in Jama Masjid. “What’s fallacious with a dharna? What’s fallacious with protesting? It’s one’s constitutional proper to protest,” mentioned the decide.

“Where is the violence? What is wrong with any of these posts? Who says you cannot protest…have you read the constitution?”

The decide additionally famous: “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

In his bail request, Mr Azad had mentioned the police had arrested him “mechanically” with out following the due strategy of regulation.