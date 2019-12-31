Crimewave UK: North of England has most crime-ridden regions in the country

By David Barrett For The Day by day Mail

Probably the most crime-ridden areas of England are within the North, newest figures from police forces have revealed, as a surge in ‘county strains’ drug gangs has seen the suburbs stricken by violence.

West Yorkshire topped the record of disgrace, with 128 crimes per 1,00zero folks throughout the 12 months to June.

Regardless of London being gripped by its worst homicide toll in additional than a decade that noticed 146 folks killed on its streets throughout the yr, its crime figures positioned it joint 11th, alongside Gwent in Wales. Nonetheless, the capital had the best variety of thefts and robberies, with slightly below 50 offences per 1,00zero folks.

Information from the Workplace For Nationwide Statistics (ONS), which didn’t embody fraud offences, revealed that a number of the most crime-ridden areas of the nation are Cleveland, Better Manchester, Humberside, Lancashire, Northumbria, South Yorkshire and Durham.

The one southern area within the prime ten was Kent, with 106 recorded crimes per 1,00zero folks, nevertheless it had the second-highest degree of violent crimes, reminiscent of homicide and assaults.

The official information confirmed proof of rising lawlessness in Wild West Britain and a hovering variety of crimes being reported to police.

There have been 6.02million recorded crimes within the 12 months, together with non-violent offences reminiscent of theft and fraud – a 7 per cent year-on-year rise.

Knife crime jumped 7 per cent on a yr earlier, whereas there was a 15 per cent rise in violent crimes recorded by police to a complete of 1.7million offences, or three each minute.

West Yorkshire’s figures included the best fee of violent crimes, at 47 per 1,00zero folks. Mark Ridley, short-term assistant chief constable at West Yorkshire Police, stated: ‘Criminality will not be solely growing, however evolving by way of seriousness and complexity.’

Gloucestershire, North Yorkshire and Dyfed-Powys in Wales have been the most secure locations to reside with 56 offences per 1,00zero folks recorded by police forces.