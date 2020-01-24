Criminal Candidates Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Contest Polls: Top Court Told

Supreme Courtroom requested Election Fee for a framework to curb criminalisation of politics inside per week

New Delhi:

The Election Fee of India instructed the Supreme Courtroom immediately that its 2018 course asking ballot candidates to declare their prison antecedents in digital and print media has not helped curb criminalisation of politics.

The ballot panel instructed that as an alternative of asking candidates to declare prison antecedents within the media, political events ought to be requested to not give tickets to candidates with prison background.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat requested the Election Fee of India to provide you with a framework inside one week which may also help curb criminalisation of politics in nation’s curiosity.

The Supreme Courtroom requested the petitioner BJP chief and advocate Ashiwini Upadhyay and the ballot panel to sit down collectively and provide you with options which might assist him in curbing criminalisation of politics.

In September 2018, a five-judge Structure bench had unanimously held that each one candidates must declare their prison antecedents to the Election Fee earlier than contesting polls and had referred to as for a wider publicity, by way of print and digital media about antecedents of candidates.

