Criminology student, 27, tells how she had to re-live her rape ordeal TWICE in court

A criminology pupil has informed of how she needed to re-live her rape ordeal twice in court docket as she fought for justice towards the person who attacked her.

Robyn Emma, 27, met Dlair Mahmood, who claimed he was a 27-year-old widower referred to as Alan, in a nightclub in Nantwich, Cheshire, in Might 2014.

That night he raped her in his residence earlier than driving her to a pal’s home and later texting her: ‘Remember you let me do it.’

Ms Emma reported him to the police and needed to endure two trials – after the primary resulted in a hung jury – earlier than he was ultimately jailed for 5 years at Liverpool Crown Court docket in November 2016.

Recalling the ordeal, Ms Emma, who was simply 21-years-old when she was attacked, informed of how she had had taken a taxi residence with Mahmood and agreed to enter his home for a nightcap as a result of she was staying at her pal’s home close by.

However she was so drained that she handed out fully-clothed on the person’s mattress and solely got here spherical when he started undressing her.

Frozen with terror, she hoped the person would cease. However after undoing her bra, he raped her whereas she feigned sleep as a result of she realised she was locked in and could not escape.

‘I used to be scared he would kill me if I stirred,’ Ms Emma who bravely waived her anonymity, mentioned.

‘I got here spherical and realised what he was doing however I believed he would panic if I opened my eyes.

‘There was a laptop computer proper subsequent to us and I used to be satisfied he’d hit me over the pinnacle with it or strangle me.’

As an alternative Ms Emma acted as if she was nonetheless asleep whereas Mahmood rolled her over from laying on her facet to her again and raped her.

‘There was no kissing, no touching, though he undid my bra, and it harm. I used to be crying inside however I compelled myself to behave as if I used to be asleep and never react as a result of I believed I would by no means see my mum once more if I did.

‘After I thought it was nearly over, I started to behave like I used to be waking up.

‘I made a noise and he jumped off me, and by the point I slowly woke and ultimately opened my eyes he was dressed and sitting down. I used to be petrified he was going to strangle me so I needed to act as if nothing had occurred.’

Fast-thinking Ms Emma mentioned: ‘I am actually drained. I would prefer to go,’ and was so convincing that Mahmood picked up his keys and provided her a elevate to her pal’s.

‘He had a lock on the door and as quickly as he opened it I wished to bolt out, however I could not as he would suspect I knew, so I compelled myself to stroll slowly,’ she mentioned.

‘However then he provided me a elevate and, although I mentioned I might stroll he insisted and I needed to act for even longer.’

Ms Emma’s fears about Mahmood – who was actually 38 on the time – have been right as simply over a month later he carried out an assault the place he reduce a person ‘like a pig’ after being confronted about an offensive textual content

She was quiet as he drove the three streets to her pal’s home.

‘I did not need him to know the precise home so simply informed him to cease and mentioned bye, however I might really feel his eyes on me your entire time,’ she added.

As quickly as she made it into her pal’s home and realised she was protected, she was shocked to obtain a chilling textual content from Mahmood saying: ‘Remember you let me do it.’

Ms Emma, who was trembling in shock, discovered her pal and informed her she’d been raped, then referred to as the police.

‘It turned actual as I spoke to them and I turned hysterical,’ she mentioned, ‘However they have been there inside 15 minutes although it was 4am.’

Officers requested Ms Emma to indicate them the home the place she’d been attacked in Crewe, Cheshire, and organized for her to be examined right away at a rape suite in Manchester.

There her garments and telephone have been taken as proof and he or she underwent an inner examination and even needed to permit police to take a lock of her hair.

It then turned out her fears about Mahmood – who was actually 38 on the time have been right as simply over a month later he carried out an assault the place he reduce a person ‘like a pig’ after being confronted about an offensive textual content.

The sufferer, who was stabbed by the lung and had a gash on his arm so deep it revealed the muscle mass and tendons, was so positive he was going to die he mentioned goodbye to his girlfriend.

Fortunately, he survived however referred to as Mahmood ‘a satan.’

He was sentenced to 12 years for the stabbing, and was additionally charged with raping Ms Emma, which he denied.

She was an emotional wreck as she waited for the trial, initially hiding the rape from her mum and household.

‘I would been consuming and did not need individuals to guage me,’ she mentioned.

‘I wanted to come back to phrases with it too, however ultimately I realised I wasn’t being myself and informed Mum what had occurred.’

However the pupil, who was finding out criminology and legal justice at Bangor college, did not exit besides to attend lectures and have become a recluse.

‘I did not belief anybody and had extreme anxiousness and despair,’ she says.

Throughout a trial at Warrington Crown Court docket she needed to relive the nightmare, telling the jury from behind a display screen how she’d began speaking to Mahmood at a nightclub in Nantwich.

‘I used to be requested about what I had drunk that night time and the truth that I gave him my quantity. I attempted to elucidate that though I had been consuming, I sobered up the second I realised what was occurring.’

Sadly the jurors could not make a unanimous resolution and it was a hung jury.

Ms Emma cried when she heard the decision, however was decided to strive once more.

‘Sure I would been consuming on the membership however consuming is not a criminal offense – rape is,’ she says.

‘I would informed him that nothing was going to occur. I did not go there for intercourse, however he simply thought he’d assist himself. He raped me and it was very important I received justice.’

It took a yr for the retrial to start at Liverpool crown court docket and this time Ms Emma opted to provide her proof with no display screen.

‘I wished individuals to see me and to listen to me,’ she mentioned. ‘I used to be telling the reality and I wished them to see that I used to be.’

She was on the stand for 90 minutes through the two-day trial and the jury unanimously discovered Mahmood responsible of rape.

He was given a 5 yr jail sentence so as to add to the 12 years he’d acquired for the stabbing assault.

‘His launch date is 2032,’ Ms Emma mentioned. ‘Plus he’s on the intercourse offender’s register and there is an indefinite restraining order towards him ever contacting me.

‘I used to be glad I would gone by a second trial to get the responsible verdict however I feel he ought to have gotten longer than 5 years for it. He destroyed my life to the extent that I could not even hug my dad for a yr and did not have any libido.’

She additionally gave up her dream of eager to work in criminology due to the rape.

‘It was a traumatic two years of my life and I made a decision I wished to assist individuals otherwise,’ she mentioned.

She now works at a GP’s surgical procedure as a social prescriber which helps individuals with their psychological well being and different points.

And she or he has fallen in love and had a daughter, who’s now two.

‘I wasn’t ready to let Mahmood destroy my future any longer,’ she mentioned.

‘He’d taken a lot away from me however I wasn’t going to let him cease me from being completely satisfied.’

She is now getting married in August.

‘My associate has a son so I am a step-mum as properly and it is sensible,’ she mentioned.

‘I’m a part of a household and getting on with my life. That is why I am telling my story – I do not need him to win – and I need to present different ladies you could be sturdy.

‘I fought for justice and although it took two years I received the appropriate verdict. It is made me stronger and able to transfer on from that night time and revel in my life.’