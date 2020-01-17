Crisis engulfing High Street intensified over Christmas

By Hugo Duncan for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 16:49 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:49 EST, 17 January 2020

The disaster engulfing the Excessive Avenue intensified over Christmas and left retailers of their worst run since data started virtually 1 / 4 of a century in the past.

In a bleak replace, the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics stated retail gross sales fell zero.6 per cent in December as buyers remained cautious over the festive interval regardless of heavy discounting.

It adopted a zero.eight per cent fall in November and was the fifth consecutive month of no progress – the longest such run since data started in 1996.

Little Christmas cheer: The Workplace for Nationwide Statistics stated retail gross sales fell zero.6 per cent in December as buyers remained cautious over the festive interval

Analysts described the figures as ‘shockingly weak’.

Howard Archer, chief financial adviser to the EY Merchandise membership, stated: ‘Customers have been clearly very reluctant to spend over the essential Christmas.’

Gross sales in meals shops fell 1.three per cent, malls suffered a 1.eight per cent decline, and shoe retailers and style chains noticed a 2 per cent drop.

Excessive Avenue giants John Lewis and Marks & Spencer have already admitted they struggled over Christmas whereas gross sales have been additionally down at Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

On-line gross sales continued to outperform the Excessive Avenue, however there was a big slowdown, with progress of simply 1.6 per cent in December in contrast with the earlier month.

The figures sparked contemporary hypothesis that the Financial institution of England will reduce rates of interest on the finish of this month to kick-start the stuttering financial system.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, stated the figures have been ‘shockingly weak’ and added: ‘December’s fall in retail gross sales volumes comes as a significant shock and suggests that buyers retrenched severely on the finish of final yr amid heightened political uncertainty.’

Accountancy enterprise BDO stated 140,000 retail jobs have been misplaced final yr as 16,073 shops shut.

Debenhams, Mothercare and LK Bennett have been among the many chains that fell into administration in 2019.

The disaster has been highlighted by the Mail’s Save Our Excessive Streets marketing campaign that, amongst different issues, has referred to as for sweeping reforms to enterprise charges.

Sophie Michael, head of retail and wholesale at BDO, stated: ‘2019 was one other powerful yr for the Excessive Avenue.

‘There have been big job losses throughout the nation, with a variety of high-profile manufacturers disappearing from our excessive streets endlessly.’

Richard Lim, chief government of Retail Economics, stated: ‘These numbers paint a reasonably bleak image for Christmas buying and selling, particularly for the meals sector.

‘It is turning into more and more clear that buyers are fortunately shying away from the primary grocers in favour of the discounters as they prioritise worth over vary.

‘What’s extra, the backdrop of more healthy family funds has not benefited the retail business as shoppers stay very cautious of their discretionary spending.

‘Consumers’ propensity to spend remained weak as uncertainty round Brexit and a weaker financial system has severely undermined their confidence.’