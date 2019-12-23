Criss Angel Opens Up About The Pain Of Watching His Son’s Cancer Relapse

With regards to magic Criss Angel could by no means reveal his secrets and techniques — however relating to his household he’s bravely talking out.

Earlier this month, the illusionist revealed the unhappy information his son Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos‘ most cancers had returned.

In a press release to ET again on December four, he detailed:

“We have recently had confirmation that our 5-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher has relapsed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia). While we are devastated by this unexpected news, we believe that he will be in remission again soon. We have great faith and hope for his treatment at both Summerlin Hospital and Cure 4 the Kids Foundation with Dr. Alan Ikeda, who has been treating Johnny Crisstopher in Nevada. He is an amazingly strong little boy, and with the support of family, friends, and my loyal fans we look forward to the day he is again in remission.”

Johnny was first recognized with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was simply 21 months outdated.

In 2016 Criss was joyful to report his son was in remission; sadly that didn’t final. Criss continued:

“This setback only continues my commitment to raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment. We are working on a huge event for next year in support of our foundation, The Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, and will announce more details about it as things are confirmed. We want to thank you all for the outpouring of love, good thoughts and prayers for our amazing boy.”

As a part of his campaign in opposition to most cancers, Criss recurrently meets younger sufferers as a part of the Make-A-Want basis. In actual fact, he has been such a tough employee for the group, they created the Criss Angel Magic Wand Award to present him in 2016 — an honor he now presents yearly to volunteers making a giant distinction.

It was throughout this 12 months’s presentation (above), at the Criss Angel MINDFREAK present at Planet Hollywood Resort & On line casino on Saturday, that Criss opened up extra about what he and Johnny had been going by way of.

“As a parent going through this myself, you kind of see it from both sides of the perspective. I was somebody who used to just work with children that were sick. Then I had a son who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. So I understand, with a son who just had a relapse, what it’s really like, moment by moment, and how difficult it is to look at your child who should be worrying about what toy they’re playing with. Instead, they’re worrying about treatment that’s literally putting poison into their body.”

He then actually put it into perspective, saying:

“My son will be 8 years old when he’s done and six years of his life, he has been doing chemo treatments.”

Criss additionally spoke about what the Driscoll household, who had been getting this 12 months’s award had gone by way of — one thing scarily sadly all too acquainted:

“Stephanie [Driscoll] has been a friend. Her family is beautiful and amazing. Her little daughter, Avery, was truly an angel. I had the honor of knowing her for years, seeing her when she was in remission, seeing her when she had relapsed. There is nothing more important in the world than these kids, and Make-A-Wish understands that.”

Criss is retaining optimistic by way of all this, providing common well being updates on his Instagram web page.

We are able to’t think about what Criss and his household are going by way of. It’s truthfully simply too scary to consider.

Sending Johnny all of the love and optimistic ideas! We hope someday this will likely be one thing they appear again on because the years he beat most cancers, lengthy up to now.

