Cristiano Ronaldo Double Pulls Juventus Clear As Inter Stalled In Lecce

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 to tug 4 factors away from Inter Milan on the prime of the Serie A desk on Sunday. Inter’s title push hit one other stumbling block after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce whereas Ante Rebic fired metropolis rivals AC Milan to a final gasp Three-2 win over Udinese. Ronaldo broke by way of simply earlier than the break, to attain in a seventh consecutive league recreation, and nearly arrange a second simply after for Aaron Ramsey, however the Welsh worldwide rattled the put up.

Andreas Cornelius scored with a towering header to get seventh-placed Parma again degree ten minutes after the break.

However the guests hardly had time to have a good time when Ronaldo broke by way of once more after latching onto a Paulo Dybala cross for his 11th objective in seven video games to deliver his league tally this season to 16.

“It was important that we win tonight,” stated Ronaldo.

“Lazio gained, Inter drew so it was necessary to take benefit.

“Parma pushed ahead ultimately, we obtained a bit of nervous, however we managed to get the outcome.”

The eight-time reigning champions have a four-point cushion on Inter, who’ve gained solely two of their final six league video games, and are actually additionally underneath menace from Lazio, who’re simply two factors behind with a recreation in hand after hammering Sampdoria 5-1 on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s aspect had regarded set to take most factors from his hometown staff, the place he began his footballing profession within the 1980s, when Alessandro Bastoni headed the away aspect in entrance with 18 minutes remaining.

However Marco Mancosu grabbed a treasured level for the southerners 5 minutes after going behind.

“For me there’s all the time nice emotion,” stated Conte of his return to Lecce.

“Coming again to the Stadio Through del Mare means going again 30-35 years.

“I spent my childhood as a ball boy here. There will always be this attachment, but I am a professional and I try to do this job better.”

Lecce — only one level above the relegation zone — had been coming off a four-match shedding streak, however had held Juventus by the identical scoreline again in October.

“Congratulations to them, even if conceding this goal leaves a bitter taste in the mouth,” added Conte.

Ibrahimovic enhance

Croatian ahead Rebic hit a brace, together with the stoppage time winner, in opposition to Udinese that snatched a dramatic win that gave troubled AC Milan back-to-back league victories and moved them as much as eighth, two factors from the Europa League spots.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic obtained his first begin on the San Siro after scoring final weekend at Cagliari.

The 38-year-old Swede didn’t get to have a good time in entrance of the house crowd however he has supplied a confidence-boost for the seven-time European champions, who’ve taken seven factors in three matches since his return.

“The arrival of Ibrahimovic has given us even more depth and conviction, which has helped us,” stated coach Stefano Pioli.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea attacker Fabio Borini, who left Milan on Tuesday, scored his first objective on his debut for brand spanking new membership Hellas Verona in a 1-1 draw at Bologna that leaves them an extra two factors.

Within the race for the Champions League, Roma bounced again from back-to-back league defeats with a Three-1 win over struggling Genoa that put them again within the prime 4, three factors in entrance of fifth-placed Atalanta forward of their match with SPAL on Monday.

Cengiz Beneath opened the scoring after simply 5 minutes and the match regarded nearly as good as gained a minute earlier than the break when a cross from Leonardo Spinazzola — whose transfer to Inter broke down midweek — bounced in off Genoa’s David Biraschi.

Former Lazio striker Goran Pandev shortly pulled a objective again however Edin Dzeko had the final phrase with 16 minutes to go, pouncing on a error from goalkeeper Mattia Perin to ship Genoa under Brescia into penultimate place.

Mario Balotelli got here on late for lowly Brescia and was despatched off simply seven minutes later in a 2-2 draw in opposition to sixth-placed Cagliari.

The Italy ahead entered the sphere within the 74th minute, however obtained a yellow card for a foul on Fabio Pisacane earlier than selecting up a second when he turned to argue with the referee.