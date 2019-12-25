Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Christmas 2019 on the Beach With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez & Kids (See Pics)

Critiano Ronaldo with household (Photograph Credit: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been away from social media ever since his loss in opposition to Lazio within the Supercoppa Italiana 2019-20. Juventus misplaced the sport by 1-Three and was clearly dejected by the identical. now publish this, Juventus headed house for Christmas break and Cristiano Ronaldo was seen letting his hair down along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children. The soccer star was pictured on the seaside along with his household they usually had been all smiles for the snap as CR7 was having fun with his break forgetting the lack of Supercoppa Italiana 2019-20. The household posed with Santaclaus. Yr Ender 2019: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Twilight Years, 5 Gamers Who Can Exchange Them As Subsequent Soccer Superstars.

Speaking concerning the final match, solely Paulo Dybala was the one who netted a purpose on the 45th minute of the sport. Evidently that CR7 was fairly sad with the identical and even eliminated the silver medal which was distributed after the sport. In the meantime, CR7’s up to date Lionel Messi was seen spending time along with his household at his house. For now, let’s take a look on the image posted by CR7.

Here is a snap on the seaside

Speaking about Ronaldo, he has had fairly a forgettable yr. The previous Manchester United participant went on to lose the Ballon d’Or 2019 to Lionel Messi. The truth is, he additionally misplaced the UEFA Participant of the Yr Award to the Argentina star earlier this yr in 2019.