Cristiano Ronaldo Teaches Novak Djokovic “How To Jump” In Fun Video

Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic made probably the most of their winter breaks by having fun with a enjoyable coaching session collectively. Ronaldo and Djokovic usually share movies of their coaching classes and are among the many fittest to play their respective sports activities. The Juventus star posted a video on his Twitter deal with on Friday wherein he might be seen educating the ace tennis participant “how to jump” “Teaching Novak Djokovic how to jump!!Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” Ronaldo captioned the video on Twitter.

Educating @DjokerNole methods to leap!! Was a pleasure to see you and practice with you my pal!! pic.twitter.com/GgMr9rAUEf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Educating @DjokerNole methods to leap!! Was a pleasure to see you and practice with you my pal!! pic.twitter.com/zDvNMhMaBm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Just lately, Cristiano Ronaldo’s towering header gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Sampdoria in Serie A.

Juventus applauded Cristiano Ronaldo after his unimaginable leap to attain the winner.

“As he rose up into the air, where he seemingly hung suspended for a split second of time, Ronaldo reached an impressive height of 2.56m (8 foot 4 inches) when his head connected to the ball,” Juventus stated on their web site.

“He jumped 71cms off the ground to nod in his 11th headed goal since joining Juventus.”

Ronaldo, who earlier within the season was off-form amid harm considerations, stated, “I’m really happy with the result… It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points.”

Followers on Twitter famous that Ronaldo has beforehand headed objectives by leaping 2.93 metres towards Manchester United in 2013 and a pair of.61 metres towards Wales in 2016.

Juventus are behind Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan solely on purpose distinction within the Italian soccer competitors.

The previous Manchester United and Actual Madrid star has scored 10 objectives in 14 league video games this season.

Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus have been crushed 1-Three by Lazio within the Italian Tremendous Cup remaining performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Djokovic, in the meantime, is gearing up for the Australian Open from January 20.

(With AFP Inputs)