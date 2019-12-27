Cristiano Ronaldo teaches tennis star his trademark leap as they get together for gym session

By Ieuan Ivett For Mailonline

Printed: 06:45 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:24 EST, 27 December 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has been instructing tennis star Novak Djokovic his trademark leap as a part of a fitness center session in Dubai.

The Juventus ahead posted a video to Instagram of himself and Djokovic trying a number of run-ups and leaps as onlookers discover the antics all fairly amusing.

The 2 are seen smiling and hugging as Ronaldo provides the Serbian recommendations on his leaping approach – considered one of his most threatening attributes on the soccer pitch.

The Juventus ahead is seen giving Djokovic pointers as he limbers as much as bounce

The video posted to Instagram showcases Ronaldo’s unbelievable leaping capability

Djokovic does an excellent job emulating the Portuguese famous person who simply heads the rope

Each stars joked and laughed throughout their aggressive fitness center session in Dubai

Djokovic does an excellent job emulating the 34-year-old footballer, who appeared impressed by his makes an attempt inside a fairly empty fitness center.

The 2 laughed and hugged afterwards in a video that has already accrued hundreds of thousands of likes on social media.

Ronaldo’s heading approach has been described as ‘superhuman’ at instances and his newest headed purpose in opposition to Sampdoria isn’t removed from it.

Ronaldo just lately scored an unbelievable headed purpose for Juventus the place he leaped 2.56 metres

Ronaldo wished his followers Merry Christmas earlier this week as he hit the seashores in Dubai

The Portugese ahead leaped 2.56 metres within the air and remained suspended for 1.5 seconds to attain the winner that left soccer followers speechless internationally.

The purpose left his supervisor Maurizio Sarri shocked as he reacted after the match: ‘What did I believe once I noticed Ronaldo’s purpose? I assumed, “F***, what a goal!”.

‘I say, “F***” as a result of if I mentioned, “Damn” it would not be truthful in the direction of the purpose.’

Ronaldo and Djokovic are each having fun with breaks from their sports activities in Dubai over the Christmas interval.

The pair are outdated associates and Ronaldo has beforehand been seen at Djokovic’s matches together with on the ATP Tour Finals in London final 12 months.