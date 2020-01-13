Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: All the winners revealed

The Critics Selection Awards might be one of many largest predictors for Oscar gold.
And star Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern appeared like they have been paving their technique to success, as they adopted up final week’s Golden Globes wins with Critics Selection trophies.
Joaquin was the primary win of the night, taking the stage to thank the awards for his or her inexperienced strategy, providing plant-based meals to offset their carbon footprint.
Trophy time: Joaquin Phoenix received the primary Critics’ Selection Award of the night, following up final week’s Golden Globes win for Finest Actor with one other high appearing gong
Then he provided a heartfelt message to his mother, telling her she’d ‘at all times been [his] biggest inspiration and even when self-pity obtained in the way in which.’
He went on to thank Scott Silver and director Todd Phillips for creating an introspective, nuanced look into the consequences of psychological sickness.
‘Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, you checked us. You took a comic book e-book character and used it to speak about childhood trauma, gun violence, isolation and psychological well being. And as a substitute of inciting violence, you invited the viewers in to see what it appears like whenever you’re one of many forgotten,’ he mentioned.
Seth Meyers got here out to present out the Finest Supporting Actress award.
The award went to Laura Dern for her function in Marriage Story. Throughout her acceptance speech she gave a shout out to the remainder of the ladies in her class.
‘I share this with all of you,’ she instructed Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, her Little Ladies co-star Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, The Farewell’s Zhao Shuzhen.
Then she made a reference to her hit HBO present Massive Little Lies, inviting all of the gals to ‘come to Monterrey.’
Winner: Laura Dern received Finest Supporting Actress for her function in Marriage Story
Congrats: She hugged her co-star Adam Driver earlier than taking the stage
Nancy Drew’s Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolfe gave out Finest Supporting Actress And Actor In A Comedy Sequence.
The awards went to Alex Borstein for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Andrew Scott for Fleabag.
Borstein thanked her mother and father for being her ‘harshest critics’ whereas at all times supporting her.
After joking about he and Alex’s matching purple outfits, he thanks the States for welcoming the British comedy with open arms.
Household to thank: Alex Borstein thanked her mother and father for being her ‘harshest critics’ whereas at all times supporting her after successful Finest Supporting Actress In A Comedy Sequence.
Colour coordinated: Finest Supporting Actor In A Comedy Sequence winner Andrew Scott joked about he and Alex’s matching purple outfits, earlier than thanking the States for welcoming the British comedy with open arms
Then Scott thanked creator Phoebe Waller Bridge and the present’s workforce for fostering ‘an environment that was so inventive, beneficiant and fantastic.’
Kate Beckinsale stepped on stage to present out Finest Motion Film, which went to Avengers: Endgame. After naming the litany of stars within the movie, Kate accepted the award on the solid’s behalf.
Lucy Hale and Ashley Murray from Riverdale gave out the award for Finest Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Sequence.
Jean Sensible received for Watchmen whereas Billy Crudup received for The Morning Present.
Of their stead: Presenter Kate Beckinsale accepted the Finest Motion Movie award for Avengers: Endgame on behalf of the solid and filmmakersv
Supportive: Lucy Hale and Ashley Murray from Riverdale gave out the award for Finest Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Sequence
Finest Animated characteristic went to Toy Story four, which was accepted by director Josh Cooley.
The Unicorn’s Walton Goggins and TV host Chris Hardwick gave out Finest Actor In A Drama Sequence which went to Jeremy Robust for Succession.
He joked about how co-stars Kiernan Culkin and Nicholas Braun guess him $100 if he began rapping throughout his speech, however that he was stopped by his spouse. Then he provided heartfelt due to the writers and creators of the present.
Finest Actress in a drama sequence went to Regina King for Watchmen. Not in attendance, the presenters accepted her award on her behalf.
Success! Finest Actor In A Drama Sequence which went to Jeremy Robust for Succession
Lifetime honor: One of many main occasions of the night was Eddie Murphy’s Lifetime Achievement Award
One of many main occasions of the night was Eddie Murphy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
He was stuffed with gratitude – and some expletives – as he thanked the critics and followers.
‘With the ability to make a residing as an actor is privilege and a blessing and to make residing making individuals snicker your the luckiest particular person on this planet to have the ability to do this,’ he instructed the room of actors and critics.
Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy gave out the glory for Finest Restricted Sequence.
The award went to HBO’s When You See Us, the drama based mostly on the trial of the Exonerated 5, beforehand often called the Central Park 5.
Creator/co-writer/director Ava DuVernay accepted the award, first sending her gratitude to the 179 actors, 312 crew members who made the present occur. She went on to thank her ‘champions at Netflix’ for letting ‘a black ladies do her factor.
A narrative of justice: Ava DuVernay accepted the Finest Restricted Sequence award for HBO’s When You See Us, the drama based mostly on the trial of the Exonerated 5, beforehand often called the Central Park 5
Then she thanked the actual life Exonerated 5 for uplifting her to inform their story.
‘This sequence started with a tweet from Raymond Santana and now he, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam and the mighty Korey Clever, stand for one thing bigger than they ever imagined,’ she instructed the viewers.
‘They stand for justice, they shine brilliant just like the gems they at all times have been however that we by no means noticed. Should you watch their story and felt one thing in that second, I invite you to think about doing one thing.’
She went on: ‘There is no proper factor to do. Do what you’re feeling, the place you might be however do not let your anger and unhappiness be all. Circumstances like this are taking place all all over the world, on this nation, most particularly on our watch. People who find themselves poor and harmless are behind bars, whereas the wealthy and responsible stroll free and achieve energy.’
Snicker out: Finest Comedy went to Dolemite Is My Title. Star Eddie Murphy and producer John Davis accepted the glory
Comic Sebastian Maniscalco gave out Finest Comedy, which went to Dolemite Is My Title.
Producer John Davis accepted the speech, first thanking Eddie for having the ‘pleasure of constructing 5 motion pictures with funniest man on this planet.’
Eddie shared few phrases as properly, thanking the workforce in addition to Netflix and their chief content material officer Ted Sarandos.
Prodigal Son’s Michael Sheen and Tom Payne introduced Finest Actress In A Comedy Sequence.
Profitable streak: Phoebe Waller Bridge proved she was on a roll, following up her Golden Globe win of final week with one other appearing honor
Phoebe Waller Bridge proved she was on a roll, following up her Golden Globe win of final week with one other appearing honor.
She joked about how her massive week and repeat awards speeches had given her a scratchy but ‘horny’ voice earlier than thanking the critics.
Kelly Clarkson gave out Finest Actor In A Comedy Sequence which went to Invoice Hader for Barry. Kelly accepted the award for the comic, who was not current.
Allison Brie and Sam Heughan introduced Finest Appearing Ensemble, which went to The Irishman.
Main man Robert DeNiro was joined by a sunglasses-clad Al Pacino, who thanked the A-list solid and director Martin Scorsese for ‘making it doable.’
Group effort: The Irishman’s lead Robert DeNiro accepted the movie’s award for Finest Ensemble
After ribbing community The CW a bit, Nick Kroll introduced Finest Speak Present which led to a tie.
The Late Late Present With James Corden received alongside Late Night time With Seth Meyers.
Seth himself took the stage to thank the critics, in addition to all of the individuals within the viewers that had appeared throughout his late night time slot, lending to its success.
In the meantime, Corden’s government producer Ben Winston accepted the award for the workforce.
Ted Danson gave the night’s #SeeHer Award for inspirational feminine expertise to his The Good Place castmate Kristen Bell.
The award ‘acknowledges a girl who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer motion, to push boundaries on altering stereotypes and acknowledge the significance of genuine portrayals of ladies throughout the leisure panorama.’
Speaking about womanhood within the trendy age, Kristen instructed audiences: ‘Generally I do get requested, What does it imply to be a girl immediately? And I reply at all times by asking them to repeat the query so I can purchase extra time as a result of it’s a very, actually onerous query.’
‘It’s nearly giving your self permission to be the issues that you just actually are, which appears very straightforward however it isn’t as a result of ladies have been conditioned to suit into packing containers.’
Good going: Ted Danson gave the night’s #SeeHer Award for inspirational feminine expertise to his The Good Place castmate Kristen Bell
JB Smoove and Niecy Nash gave out Finest Comedy Particular. It went to ABC’s Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers presentation of traditional episodes of Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons.
TV legend and government producer Norman Lear accepted the glory.
‘I’ve lengthy thought and mentioned that laughter provides time to ones life and also you guys, all of you’ve gotten added a lot time to my life,’ he mentioned.
The sprightly nonagenarian concluded his speech with some levity, saying: ‘Any person requested me earlier on this room the way it feels to be an outdated man… I mentioned I am solely 97 and once I run into an outdated man I will ask him.’
He additionally gave particular due to Jimmy Kimmel, for uplifting the entire venture.
A legend: Finest Comedy Particular went to ABC’s Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers presentation of traditional episodes of Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons. The award was accepted by Lear himself
Sara Gilbert and Bradley Whitford introduced Finest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv.
The award went to Michelle Williams, who was not current to just accept.
Gilbert and Whitford went on to award Finest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv to Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us.
Like director DuVernay, he despatched his gratitude to the Exonerated 5 and ‘the whole lot they have been by means of.’
An honor: Finest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made For Tv went to Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us. Like director DuVernay he thanked the Exonerated 5 for ‘the whole lot they have been by means of.’
The night time was stuffed with powerful competitors. Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece The Irishman appears to be like set to win massive after scooping essentially the most nominations with 14.
These embody Finest Image, Robert De Niro for Finest Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Finest Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Finest Director, Finest Appearing Ensemble, Finest Tailored Screenplay, Finest Cinematography, Finest Manufacturing Design, Finest Enhancing, Finest Costume Design, Finest Hair and Make-up, Finest Visible Results and Finest Rating.
The movie’s largest competitors comes from Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon A Time… in Hollywood, which has 12 nominations.
Whereas Leonardo DiCaprio earned a nod for Finest Actor within the ’70s-era flick, his co-star, Brad Pitt, was nominated for Finest Supporting Actor.
Following carefully behind have been Little Ladies with 9 nods; whereas 1917 and Marriage Story every earned eight nominations.
Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite every scored a complete of seven nominations from the committee.
Fellow Finest Image nominees embody: 1917, Ford V Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Ladies, Marriage Story, As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Parasite and Uncut Gems.
Jennifer Lopez earned a Finest Supporting Actress nomination for her function of veteran stripper Ramona Vega within the crime drama Hustlers.
Charlize Theron will compete towards Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina and Scarlett Johansson for Finest Actress.
Critics’ Selection Awards 2020: Nominations
Finest Image
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Finest Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Ladies
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Finest Appearing Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman – WINNER
Knives Out
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Finest Unique Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Gained – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Finest Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Finest Enhancing
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
Finest Hair and Make-up
Bombshell – WINNER
Dolemite Is My Title
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Finest Animated Function
Abominable
Frozen II
The right way to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four
Finest Comedy
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Title
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Finest Overseas Language Movie
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Ache and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Woman on Hearth
Finest Rating
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Ladies
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Finest Actor in a Drama Sequence
Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Package Harington – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Battle (CBS All Entry)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
Finest Comedy Sequence
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mother (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Finest Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Christina Applegate – Useless to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
Finest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)
Finest Film Made for Tv
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Film (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Finest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Trendy Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER
Finest Animated Sequence
Massive Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER
The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Finest Comedy Particular
Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)
Finest Actor
Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Title
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Finest Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Finest Younger Actor/Actress
Julia Butters – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Finest Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER (tie)
Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER (tie)
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Finest Tailored Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies – WINNER
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Finest Manufacturing Design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Ladies
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling,
Nancy Haigh – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Finest Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Ladies
Arianne Phillips – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Finest Visible Results
1917
Advert Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Finest Motion Film
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From House
Finest Sci-Fi or Horror Film
Advert Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us – WINNER
Finest Track
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Speechless” – Aladdin
“Spirit “– The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Finest Drama Sequence
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Sport of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Battle (CBS All Entry)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Finest Actress in a Drama Sequence
Christine Baranski – The Good Battle (CBS All Entry)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Finest Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Battle (CBS All Entry)
Jean Sensible – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Finest Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Invoice Hader – Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Residing with Your self (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Finest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Finest Restricted Sequence
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Years and Years (HBO)
Finest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Purple Line (CBS)
Finest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) – WINNER
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
Finest Speak Present
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Present (NBC)
Final Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Present with James Corden (CBS) – WINNER (tie)
Late Night time with Seth Meyers (NBC) – WINNER (tie)
Add Comment