Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed on the carpet

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Acting Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Best Hair and Makeup

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Animated Feature

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Foreign Language Film

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Score

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) – WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best Movie Made for Television

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) – WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Best Comedy Special

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)