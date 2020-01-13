Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: British stars on the red carpet

Greatest Image
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Girls
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Greatest Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Greatest Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Girls
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Greatest Appearing Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman – WINNER
Knives Out
Little Girls
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Greatest Authentic Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Received – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Greatest Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Greatest Modifying
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
Greatest Hair and Make-up
Bombshell – WINNER
Dolemite Is My Title
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Greatest Animated Function
Abominable
Frozen II
How one can Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four
Greatest Comedy
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Title
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Greatest Overseas Language Movie
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Ache and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Woman on Hearth
Greatest Rating
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Girls
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Greatest Actor in a Drama Sequence
Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Package Harington – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER
Greatest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
Greatest Comedy Sequence
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mother (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Greatest Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
Greatest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)
Greatest Film Made for Tv
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Film (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Greatest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Trendy Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER
Greatest Animated Sequence
Massive Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER
The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Greatest Comedy Particular
Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Stay in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)
Greatest Actor
Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Title
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Greatest Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Greatest Younger Actor/Actress
Julia Butters – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Greatest Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Girls
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER (tie)
Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER (tie)
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Greatest Tailored Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Girls – WINNER
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Greatest Manufacturing Design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Girls
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling,
Nancy Haigh – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Greatest Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Girls
Arianne Phillips – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Greatest Visible Results
1917
Advert Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Greatest Motion Film
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling
Greatest Sci-Fi or Horror Film
Advert Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us – WINNER
Greatest Track
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Speechless” – Aladdin
“Spirit “– The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Greatest Drama Sequence
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Recreation of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Greatest Actress in a Drama Sequence
Christine Baranski – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Greatest Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Jean Good – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Massive Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Greatest Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Invoice Hader – Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Residing with Your self (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Greatest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Greatest Restricted Sequence
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Years and Years (HBO)
Greatest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Purple Line (CBS)
Greatest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) – WINNER
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
Greatest Speak Present
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Present (NBC)
Final Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Present with James Corden (CBS) – WINNER (tie)
Late Night time with Seth Meyers (NBC) – WINNER (tie)
Add Comment