Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: British stars on the red carpet

January 13, 2020
 Greatest Image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems  

Greatest Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Greatest Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Girls

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Greatest Appearing Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman – WINNER

Knives Out

Little Girls

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Greatest Authentic Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Received – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Greatest Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Greatest Modifying

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Greatest Hair and Make-up

Bombshell – WINNER

Dolemite Is My Title

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Greatest Animated Function

Abominable

Frozen II

How one can Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four

Greatest Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Title

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Greatest Overseas Language Movie

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Ache and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Woman on Hearth

Greatest Rating

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Girls

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Greatest Actor in a Drama Sequence

Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Package Harington – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Greatest Comedy Sequence

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mother (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Greatest Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)

Greatest Film Made for Tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Film (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Greatest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Trendy Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER

Greatest Animated Sequence

Massive Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER

The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Greatest Comedy Particular

Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Stay in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)

 Greatest Actor

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Title

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Greatest Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Greatest Younger Actor/Actress

Julia Butters – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Greatest Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Girls

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER (tie)

Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER (tie)

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Greatest Tailored Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Girls – WINNER

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Greatest Manufacturing Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Girls

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite Barbara Ling, 

Nancy Haigh – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Greatest Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Girls

Arianne Phillips – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Greatest Visible Results

1917

Advert Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Greatest Motion Film

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling

Greatest Sci-Fi or Horror Film

Advert Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us – WINNER

Greatest Track

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Speechless” – Aladdin

“Spirit “– The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Greatest Drama Sequence

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Greatest Actress in a Drama Sequence

Christine Baranski – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Massive Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Massive Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Jean Good – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER

Meryl Streep – Massive Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Greatest Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Invoice Hader – Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Residing with Your self (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Greatest Restricted Sequence

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER

Years and Years (HBO)

Greatest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Purple Line (CBS)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) – WINNER

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Greatest Speak Present

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Present (NBC)

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Present with James Corden (CBS) – WINNER (tie)

Late Night time with Seth Meyers (NBC) – WINNER (tie)

