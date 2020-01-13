Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: British stars on the red carpet

Greatest Image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Girls

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Greatest Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Greatest Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Girls

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Greatest Appearing Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman – WINNER

Knives Out

Little Girls

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Greatest Authentic Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Received – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Greatest Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Greatest Modifying

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Greatest Hair and Make-up

Bombshell – WINNER

Dolemite Is My Title

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Greatest Animated Function

Abominable

Frozen II

How one can Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four

Greatest Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Title

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Greatest Overseas Language Movie

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Ache and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Woman on Hearth

Greatest Rating

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Girls

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Greatest Actor in a Drama Sequence

Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Package Harington – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Recreation of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Greatest Comedy Sequence

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mother (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Greatest Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)

Greatest Film Made for Tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Film (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Greatest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Trendy Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER

Greatest Animated Sequence

Massive Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER

The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Greatest Comedy Particular

Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Stay in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)