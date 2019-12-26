Cross-dressing man hits back at trolls who posted a video of him wearing pantyhose and heels

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A podcast host is slamming trolls who posted a video of him strolling by means of the Fort Lauderdale Airport whereas rocking a classy swimsuit with a pair of fierce pantyhose and heels.

Video of Paul Duane strolling to a baggage carousel on the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Worldwide Airport went viral on Sunday, gaining nicely over 6million views by Thursday.

He will be seen sporting a gray swimsuit, the pantyhose and a pair of brown heels.

The clip was initially posted onto TikTok by @miguelrm15 earlier than it was closely circulated by Twitter customers – together with Gretchen Smith who acknowledged: ‘Okay what am I ? Males! What is that this referred to as?!’

Many on Twitter shared derogatory feedback in direction of the cross-dresser and insinuated that he needed to be a ‘homosexual man’

However whereas these trolls did resolve to criticize Duane’s style selections, different did come to rally behind the fashionista.

‘Ladies shaming males for sporting feminine coded clothes is simply Poisonous Masculinity For Her,’ stated a Religion Naff on Twitter.

They referred to as out the trolls for displaying ‘poisonous masculinity’

Duane took to his personal Twitter to supply perception as to who he was and the choice behind sporting the style assertion.

Whereas many speculated that he was sporting a skirt, Duane defined that he was really sporting a ‘customized tailor-made shorts swimsuit.’

Duane – who runs a podcast referred to as the Soul Anarchist podcast – did share that he identifies as a heterosexual.

‘I’m a reasonably regular dude who loves bikes, ladies, and rock ‘n roll…. who additionally likes nylons and heels infrequently,’ he added.

The fashionable man included a hyperlink to the Eterno Tremendous Lucido 20 Pantyhose that he had bought, that are at the moment on sale for $24.99.

He additionally gave perception to how he bought superb legs, explaining that he goes ‘up two stairs at a time at each alternative.’

Duane shared that he had flown to Florida to spend 10 days there for work. He added that the video was filmed two weeks in the past

Duane shared that he had flown to Florida to spend 10 days there for work. He added that the video was filmed two weeks in the past however managed to make its spherical on all the favored social media platforms.

In an Instagram put up of the video, Duane shared that he discovered of all of the commotion the video was getting from Fb.

‘Costume sharp and all the time be in your greatest habits, fellow Soul Anarchists, you by no means know who’s watching,’ he stated within the put up.