Crow called ‘George’ is terrorising office workers after attacking up to 20 cars

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:41 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:55 EST, 21 January 2020

Workplace staff in Essex are being terrorized by a crow that’s stripping windscreen wiper blades from their vehicles.

The pesky fowl, which has been named George by the pissed off staff, first started his assault on the rubber wiper blades in November final yr.

Thus far, round 20 members of workers at Greenfields Neighborhood Housing’s HQ in Braintree, Essex, have had their vehicles broken.

They’ve resorted to protecting their windscreen wipers with blankets in an effort to cover them from eagle-eyed George.

George can be thought to have attacked parked vehicles at close by Braintree Village.

The crow has been named George by the workplace staff and he has attacked a minimum of 20 vehicles thus far

A member of workers mentioned they shoo the crow away however, as quickly as their backs are turned, he returns

Workers have resorted to protecting their windscreen wipers with blankets to guard them from the crow

It’s estimated the blades value £36 every to restore.

Member of workers Amanda Bhavani advised the BBC: ‘He has attacked about 20 vehicles and, though we’ve tried to shoo him away, he’ll come again as quickly as your again is turned.

‘We’re on the lookout for a long-term answer simply to discourage George. We need to hold him and his associates right here, however that is changing into a little bit of an issue.’

As George’s antics continued, the workplace put in two owl figures on the highest of its workplace roof and fitted a hawk-shaped kite, named Chesney Hawk, in the midst of its automotive park.

It’s hoped the fowl figures will deter George from ripping off anymore windscreen wipers.

George can be thought to have attacked parked vehicles at close by Braintree Village, ripping off wiper blades

Workers at Greenfields Neighborhood Housing’s HQ in Braintree, Essex are asking the general public for assist in stopping George

The workplace put in two owl figures on the highest of its workplace roof and fitted a hawk-shaped kite, named Chesney Hawk, in the midst of its automotive park

The housing group has since issued a determined attraction to the general public to provide you with a long-term answer which is able to cease workers vehicles from being attacked.

Procurement supervisor Mandy Rose, one in all George’s victims, mentioned: ‘For the time being, we’re simply ‘winging it’ with all these makes an attempt at options, and I am hoping for some solutions of one thing extra substantial that we might do.

‘We welcome any concepts to discourage George from committing anti-social behaviour while remaining comfy in his residence.’