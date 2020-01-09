News TV SHOWS

Crowd Shot They Didn’t Show During AEW Dynamite This Week

January 9, 2020
1 Min Read

AEW introduced Dynamite to the Memphis space this week. They tried to tug in native curiosity with a ton of media dates and bringing in native legends. They nonetheless didn’t fill the realm in any respect.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite outcomes.

The constructing for AEW Dynamite was slightly mild this week. They did an amazing job pushing all the followers to 1 facet and solely catching the a part of the realm with individuals in it on digicam.

To the followers’ credit score, those who confirmed up had been loud. The sector sounded prefer it was filled with excited followers which is the objective. It simply wasn’t full in any respect. You possibly can try a photograph of the world under. This shot was taken through the first match after AEW Dynamite was already reside on TNT.

