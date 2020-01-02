Crown Princess Mary of Denmark repeats gown for the New Year’s diplomatic reception

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was a imaginative and prescient in white immediately for a New 12 months’s diplomatic reception as she rewore one in all her favorite glamorous robes for the fourth time in 5 years.

The 47-year-old royal wowed in a trusty favorite by Birgit Hallstein for the annual occasion at Christiansborg palace in Copenhagen, having beforehand worn the beautiful white robe for New 12 months occasions in 2015 and 2016.

On this event Crown Princess Mary, who joined Crown Prince Frederik, 51, and Queen Margrethe II, 79, on the occasion, paired the robe with an elegant cream coat.

It is the second time this week that the royal has proved her dedication to sustainable vogue, after she wore a burgundy ball robe for the fourth time in 12 years on the Danish royal household’s annual New 12 months reception on Wednesday night time.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 47, rewore a shocking costume for the fourth time in 5 years whereas attending the Diplomatic Reception alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederik, 51,

The royals appeared relaxed as they arrived for the Diplomatic reception to the annual occasion at Christiansborg palace in Copenhagen

Twice voted the world’s most trendy royal, Mary is a passionate advocate for sustainability and is understood for recycling costly items and restyling them with easy aptitude.

And immediately the Australian-born royal appeared beautiful within the white robe, which she has beforehand worn 3 times previously 5 years.

The royal beforehand donned the outfit for the New 12 months’s Banquet in 2015, earlier than carrying it throughout a State go to in March of the identical yr.

She later wore the identical robe for the New 12 months’s diplomatic reception in 2016.

In the meantime Queen Margrethe II additionally appeared in excessive spirits on the occasion, donning a shocking electrical blue ensemble for the event

On this event, she stayed true to her signature trendy but conservative fashion with softly pulled-back hair to disclose a pair of pearl earrings.

The royal saved her make-up vivid, sweeping a contact of pink gloss throughout her lips and a contact of highlighter on her cheekbones.

In the meantime Frederik regarded dapper in full ceremonial costume full along with his conventional blue sash displaying his medals.

The royal couple joined Queen Margrethe II on the occasion, who wore a putting electric-blue robe with fur cuffs and collar.

Crown Princess Mary wowed in an all-white ensemble, pairing the beautiful robe with an elegant coat

The royal accessorised with a pearl necklace, sweeping her hair from her face to disclose matching pearl earrings

The royal had beforehand worn the robe on three different events, together with the New 12 months Diplomatic reception in 2016 (pictured)

The New 12 months’s Diplomatic Reception is an annual occasion held in honour of the members of the diplomatic corps.

As is customized on ceremonial events Mary may very well be seen carrying a blue sash representing her Order of the Elephant.

The Order is Denmark’s oldest and most distinguished royal order of chivalry, and will be dated again to 1460.

It has already confirmed a busy week for the Danish royals who celebrated the New 12 months at a ball at Christian VII’s Palace in Amalienborg yesterday.

Crown Princess Mary is also seen carrying a blue sash to representing her Order of the Elephant for the annual occasion

The royal walked into the occasion alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederick, who wore full ceremonial costume for the event

In the meantime Queen Margrethe II additionally appeared in excessive spirits and beamed as she arrived on the New 12 months’s occasion in Copenhagen

The royal smiled broadly as she arrived on the annual occasion at Christiansborg palace earlier immediately

Queen Margrethe may very well be seen beaming as she walked into the New 12 months’s Diplomatic Reception

This conventional New 12 months’s Eve ball started in 1693 when Christian VII gave the Elephant Order statues to the Danish Ordinances on January 1.

Whereas it was an unique celebration for kings and knights of the day, the circle later prolonged to incorporate royal girls, the cupboard’s management and chosen establishments intently associated to the empire.

It has since develop into a means for the reigning Queen to offer a New 12 months’s handle to her household and shut associates.