CRPF’s All-Woman Biker Squad To Make Debut On Republic Day

The workforce rehearses for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. (PTI)

New Delhi:

An all-woman biker contingent of the Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF) will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts on the Republic Day parade this 12 months, officers mentioned on Monday.

The 65-member workforce will show its acrobatic abilities on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet bikes in direction of the tip of the over 90-minute-long parade.

“It will be the first time that our women bikers are going to be a part of the Republic Day parade. This squad was raised in 2014 as part of our commitment to involving women in all spheres of duties rendered by us,” CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector Basic Moses Dhinakaran informed information company PTI.

The contingent might be commanded by Inspector Seema Nag, who’s posted with the Speedy Motion Pressure (RAF).

The RAF is the particular anti-riots fight unit of the Central Reserve CRPF), which is the world’s largest paramilitary pressure with about three.25 lakh personnel in its ranks. The members of the squad have been specifically chosen by CRPF trainers and are within the age group of 25 to 30.

They’re drawn from numerous fight ranks of the pressure, one other official mentioned.

This girls bikers workforce, the official mentioned, had carried out on the delivery anniversary celebrations of nation’s first house minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 final 12 months at Kevadia in Gujarat. The occasion was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At this 12 months’s parade, the all-woman contingent is anticipated to current as many as 9 acts of daring bike using and conclude by forming a human pyramid on a number of bikes. On the 2018 parade, an all-woman workforce from the Border Safety Pressure (BSF) had made the same debut.

Historically, the BSF and the Military’s bike-borne daredevils finish the Republic Day parade each alternate 12 months.