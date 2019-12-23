December 23, 2019 | three:25am | Up to date December 23, 2019 | three:27am

One of many authentic 15 horses discovered shot to loss of life in japanese Kentucky Megan Globe

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Six extra horses have been discovered fatally shot close to a strip mine website in japanese Kentucky, in response to authorities.

Animal rescue group Dumas Rescue says the six horses seem to have been killed throughout the identical taking pictures that killed a minimum of 15 different horses alongside U.S. 23 close to the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported. The opposite horses’ our bodies had been discovered early final week. It’s unclear when precisely the six new our bodies had been discovered.

Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue has stated that the useless horses had been scattered over a big space and it seems they had been hunted.

The station says a $20,000 reward is being supplied for data on the shootings. Authorities have stated among the slain horses had been younger and a few had been pregnant.

“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt stated. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”

The individual accountable may face animal cruelty fees at a minimal.