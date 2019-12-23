‘Cruel pupils shoved tuna melt in vegan pupil’s face at Birmingham school’

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

‘Merciless’ pupils ‘shoved tuna soften’ right into a vegan schoolboy’s face as bullies informed him to ‘eat grass’ due to his meat-free stance.

Dad and mom of 11-year-old Jack Shanahan, from Birmingham, say that he’s being tormented for his dietary beliefs.

They’ve accused Archbishop Ilsley Catholic College, in Acocks Inexperienced, of treating their son as the issue regardless of the abuse he faces.

Father Lee Hales mentioned that in a gathering with workers members it was steered Jack needs to be segregated – and his mother and father may think about shifting him to a brand new college.

Pictured: Jack, 11, along with his mother and father, Lee Hales and Helen Shanahan, who’ve been left offended on the method during which the varsity is dealing with the bullying

The mother and father say that they have been left shocked by the way in which the varsity (pictured) steered segregating their son

‘Youngsters can be children, we realise that, however they can be merciless,’ says Lee, from Small Heath. ‘However frankly, I am shocked by the way in which is college is dealing with the scenario.’

He and companion Helen Shanahan are each vegans and have a Degree three qualification in vitamin and private coaching.

Like Jack, their 17-year-old daughter Lauran and eldest son, additionally referred to as Jack, 15, are vegans by their very own selection, the mother and father confused.

‘We’ve by no means pressured our views on the youngsters,’ mentioned Lee. ‘What they need to do, and what they need to be, has at all times been their choice.’

Issues got here to a head this week following a row between Jack, who has been a vegan for 3 years, and different kids in school.

Warehouse employee Lee claims his son snapped after being teased and informed to eat grass.

Jack (pictured) says he’s sick of being bullied on the college

The teenager responded by warning these behind the ribbing that they run the danger of most cancers from consuming meat – and claims he was reprimanded by a trainer for the remark.

A head-to-head between Lee and lecturers this week, held at Archbishop Ilsley, has completed nothing to calm the waters.

The 45-year-old dad mentioned: ‘An increasing number of, Jack has been saying he feels unwell, then proper as rain when he is aware of he isn’t going to high school.

‘It is received so dangerous he’s now pretending to be in poor health simply to keep away from college. This has been occurring for 3 months. He is among the brightest in his class, however delicate. I’ve raised issues earlier than with the varsity, however more often than not once we contact them, they have a tendency to not contact us again.

‘The remark he made this week was his method of defending himself. Not like Jack, I can’t concern myself over the well being of the households whose kids are making Jack’s college life tough.

‘This can be a very critical matter and, personally, I feel the varsity needs to be ashamed. To say that I’m offended is an understatement. I’m on the finish of my tether.

‘Sadly, that is what vegans face in society. You get foolish feedback, you get foolish questions, and also you get that look from folks.’

In equity, the varsity has tailored its college meals menu to adapt to Jack’s dietary necessities, the daddy added.

A spokesman for Bishop Ilsley College mentioned: ‘Any allegations about bullying are taken significantly and we now have strong procedures in place to take care of any points that come up. We is not going to, and can’t, touch upon particular person instances.’

