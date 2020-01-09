Crufts presenter Peter Purves, 80, confirms he’ll take part in Crufts

By Emma Powell For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 20:12 EST, Eight January 2020 | Up to date: 20:55 EST, Eight January 2020

Peter Purves has confirmed he’ll participate in Crufts, regardless of struggling the ‘body blow’ of being dropped after 40 years.

The veteran broadcaster and former Blue Peter star will current the Greatest in Present trophy on the annual canine occasion in March, however won’t be a part of the commentary on Channel four.

‘I am going to be on Crufts because I’ve had the honour of being requested to current the Greatest in Present trophy, in order that’s fairly a thrill,’ he stated on This Morning as he took up a brand new place fronting a phase about canines. ‘I shall miss it.’

The veteran broadcaster and former Blue Peter star will current the Greatest in Present trophy on the annual canine occasion in March, however won’t be a part of the commentary on Channel four

Purves, 80, was left in shock final month after receiving a name from govt producer, David Stranks, who broke the information that he had been axed from the practically 70-year-old TV present.

He accused the broadcaster of ageism and stated he doesn’t imagine ‘because you reach a certain age, your talent, your skill.. should just be dismissed’.

‘Honestly, I don’t know after I final felt so upset and indignant,’ he instructed The Mail on the time. ‘The producers won’t admit it however I’m satisfied that it’s ageism, pure and easy.

‘My voice and my ability to communicate are as good as they have ever been. I still seem to be well liked; I still get fan mail. It’s ridiculous and painful.’

Mr Purves offered Blue Peter from 1967 to 1978 earlier than touchdown a job presenting Crufts. He took a again seat as off-screen commentator from 2003 when Clare Balding stepped in to anchor the present.

‘I’ve nursed it by thick and skinny, and to be unceremoniously dumped like that is deeply hurtful,’ he stated.

‘I was the first presenter to commentate on agility -now one of the show’s hottest objects -when it was launched by the BBC in 1978.’

He additionally credited himself with saving the annual competitors by ‘broadcasting on the internet’ after the BBC pulled out in 2009. It has aired on Channel four since 2010.

Organised by the Kennel Membership, Crufts welcomes a plethora of canines to compete over a 4 day interval, with the Greatest in Present award probably the most coveted accolade.

Crufts 2020 takes place from March 5-Eight.