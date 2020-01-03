Cruiserweight boxing champion Richard Riakporhe reveals he was stabbed at 15 on Good Morning Britain

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:20 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 03:51 EST, three January 2020

British cruiserweight boxing champion Richard Riakporhe has instructed of he was stabbed within the chest on the age of 15 after discovering himself in a lifetime of gang crime.

Riakporhe, 29, grew up on south London’s as soon as infamous Aylesbury property the place he mentioned his solely aspiration was to develop into a drug vendor or a gang member.

Trapped by poverty, he ‘spiralled downwards’ till one evening he was stabbed within the chest by a possible rival.

Showing on Good Morning Britain at present, he described being outdoors a nightclub as a youngster when a person approached his associates demanding their cellphones.

After refusing at hand something over he was knifed within the chest and rushed to hospital the place surgeons operated to empty his lungs of blood.

He quickly realised his life-style might solely lead to two issues – demise or jail – so he determined to show his life round.

Final month he was topped British cruiserweight boxing champion and has had world champion Anthony Joshua sing his praises.

Describing what life was like rising up, he instructed the ITV present: ‘Our low earnings put me at an obstacle from the very starting. Every thing was restricted.

‘I grew up seeing crime. That was the norm – drug addicts, drug sellers. That is what I aspired to be – there was nothing else.’

Requested what drew him to gangs, he mentioned: ‘They’d the ability, they attracted feminine consideration, they regarded the half, that they had all of the accessorises should you would.

‘I needed the identical factor. I needed the ability. That is why I discovered myself spiralling down. After I realised what was taking place it was too late.’

Reliving his horrific knife assault, he instructed presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway he’s ‘very fortunate to be right here speaking to you at present’.

Richard Riakporhe is pictured as a teenager sporting his boxing gloves together with his brother Patrick

He added: ‘It was grim. It was a critical stabbing. I used to be outdoors a membership. Me and my associates have been congregating. We have been discovering the subsequent motive, we needed to go to a home occasion.

‘Then a man got here out and began asking everybody for his or her telephones. Due to my delight and ego I mentioned no and he stabbed me.

‘He stabbed me and two others, however he stabbed me probably the most severely.’

Requested whether or not that was the turning level, he mentioned: ‘Sitting down and analysing all the pieces as an entire, I believed: ”This life-style we’re residing it isn’t useful, It is not going to steer us to main funds.”

‘I got here to the understanding that it was going to result in demise or life in jail.

‘My mother and father have been superb they tried to steer me away from that path and I needed to make them completely satisfied.’

Riakporhe mentioned it was tough to prize himself away from gang tradition and he was compelled to desert his associates and encompass himself with new individuals.

Richard is pictured at his commencement from Kingston College, south London in 2015

He mentioned studying to articulate himself correctly was key and listening to radio presenter James O’Brien on LBC helped him so much.

The 29-year-old added: ‘It acquired to some extent the place I needed to say to myself, I must separate myself from my associates and develop.

‘I listened to LBC – James O’Brien – I used to take heed to all the pieces he mentioned.

‘It was just a few different issues. Surrounding myself with totally different individuals. Stepping out of my consolation zone.

‘I used to be fairly depressed at that time. I needed to pay attention and observe.’

He finally went to college and graduated with a level from in advertising communications and promoting from Kingston, south London, in 2015.

After beating fellow Briton Jack Massey 11-Zero in December he’s now the nation’s finest cruiserweight boxer.

He’s at the moment affected by a wrist harm, however he mentioned it ‘comes with the package deal’ of the game.

The sportsman now goes into faculties to assist youngsters keep away from knife crime.

He added: ‘Coming from that background I did not have anybody to present me that recommendation. So that is what I am making an attempt to do.’