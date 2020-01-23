News

Cryderman leads Liberty to 36-27 win against Pine Creek

January 24, 2020
The Liberty Lancers earned a win once they defeated the Pine Creek Eagles 36-27 on Tuesday.

Liberty was lead in scoring by Abby Cryderman who accounted for 12 factors. Jacy Rohr and Taylor Gossage additionally had productive video games contributing 9 factors every.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Liberty will keep residence and play Doherty, whereas Pine Creek will journey to play Coronado.

Pine Creek has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive.

