Crystal Dynamics Expected Some Marvel’s Avengers Backlash Over its Portrayal of the Characters, Similar to the Films

Nothing is ideal on the primary go, though the 2008 Iron Man movie positive bought as near that as attainable. Nonetheless, even when that was introduced it noticed fairly a little bit of backlash. In the latest subject of HEARALPUBLICIST Journal, Marvel’s Avengers Artistic Director and author Shaun Escayg talked about how the studio was anticipating the backlash, and in contrast it to the backlash the movies initially bought.

Escayg mentioned the next to HEARALPUBLICIST Journal:

That is 80 years of Marvel historical past to play with, and , lots of people neglect, however when the films first got here out, there was an uproar from followers. Like ‘this is not how Iron Man speaks!’ And now we face the identical factor with the sport. We sort of anticipated that.

This isn’t the primary time Escayg has given these statements. Again in November, he instructed GamesRadar that the sport was competing with 10 years of the films and, as such, would all the time see a backlash. Shortly after the sport was initially introduced, there was some disappointment in how the characters appeared. Again then, Escayg mentioned that there have been no plans to vary the character designs, simply polish them up extra as the sport continued improvement, although that polish has been significantly better acquired than the preliminary unveiling.

Escayg additionally talked in regards to the inventive course of behind creating Marvel’s Avengers. He mentioned his aim was to sit down down and work out every playable character’s wrestle. This wrestle might then be used for numerous issues, corresponding to tips on how to push the plot ahead, or what kind of gameplay may very well be anticipated from them. Whereas we don’t know the complete playable character record fairly but, the latest character set to hitch was Ms. Marvel, giving an thrilling new look we don’t usually see for the franchise. An upcoming prequel novel additionally focuses on each Physician Unusual and Physician Voodoo, giving us one other trace at who might present up within the full launch.

Escayg is not any stranger to online game improvement and has fairly a little bit of historical past within the business to attract upon. Initially working for Blur Studios, Escayg assisted with video games corresponding to Mass Impact 2, Prototype, DC Universe On-line, and Terminator Salvation. Finally, he joined the group at Naughty Canine, the place he additionally labored on The Final of Us.

[Source: HEARALPUBLICIST Magazine Feb. 2020 issue via Respawn First]