Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal journey to face Crystal Palace of their return to Premier League motion this weekend.

The Gunners have loved an upturn in kind for the reason that appointment of Mikel Arteta – epitomised by a assured 2-Zero win in opposition to Manchester United and a dogged 1-Zero victory over a relentless Leeds facet within the FA Cup.

The Spanish boss nonetheless has loads of work on his palms, however will likely be inspired by his gamers’ sturdy response to his impassioned half-time crew speak within the cup tie.

Palace are having fun with a comfortable spell within the high half with loads of stable attracts topping up their factors tally in current weeks.

What you'll need to find out about learn how to watch the Crystal Palace v Arsenal recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Tips on how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and stay stream

The sport will likely be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Who will win?

Palace will hunker down and produce the model of hard-to-beat soccer Roy Hodgson has perfected in Croydon.

The onus is on Arsenal to grab the initiative and break down their defences.

The Gunners’ personal backline has hardened in current weeks, whereas their attacking stars ought to have the standard to choose the lock and snatch a possible match-winner.

Prediction: Crystal Palace Zero-1 Arsenal