Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal journey to face Crystal Palace of their return to Premier League motion this weekend.

The Gunners have loved an upturn in type because the appointment of Mikel Arteta – epitomised by a assured 2-Zero win in opposition to Manchester United and a dogged 1-Zero victory over a relentless Leeds facet within the FA Cup.

The Spanish boss nonetheless has loads of work on his palms, however will likely be inspired by his gamers’ robust response to his impassioned half-time crew discuss within the cup tie.

Palace are having fun with a comfy spell within the prime half with loads of strong attracts topping up their factors tally in current weeks.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it is advisable find out about the way to watch the Crystal Palace v Arsenal sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Learn how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and dwell stream

The sport will likely be proven dwell on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

When you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Palace will hunker down and produce the model of hard-to-beat soccer Roy Hodgson has perfected in Croydon.

The onus is on Arsenal to grab the initiative and break down their defences.

The Gunners’ personal backline has hardened in current weeks, whereas their attacking stars ought to have the standard to select the lock and snatch a possible match-winner.

Prediction: Crystal Palace Zero-1 Arsenal