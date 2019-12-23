Crystal Palace v West Ham: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace are persevering with to show a nuisance for groups throughout the Premier League forward of internet hosting West Ham on Boxing Day – reside on Amazon Prime.

The Eagles has persistently troubled groups at dwelling and on the street with Roy Hodgson’s males locked in a real battle for the highest half and probably even a scrap for a Europa League spot ought to their kind maintain till Might.

West Ham have proven glints of life in latest weeks although the stress stays on Manuel Pellegrini to select up common victories together with his group of high-earning, under-performing stars.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you must learn about find out how to watch the Crystal Palace v West Ham recreation by way of Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Crystal Palace v West Ham?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The way to watch Amazon Prime Premier League video games in your TV

The way to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime

You possibly can watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime by means of their Premier League web page.

All you must do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the listing.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

West Ham might be properly rested after their recreation in opposition to Liverpool was postponed as a result of Membership World Cup.

Nonetheless, they might be pressured to depend on shaky stopper Roberto within the damage absence of Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin.

Palace had been defeated 1-Zero by in-form Newcastle on the weekend however can bounce again to joint-seventh with a win right here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-Zero West Ham

