Crystal Palace v West Ham: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace are persevering with to show a nuisance for groups throughout the Premier League forward of internet hosting West Ham on Boxing Day – dwell on Amazon Prime.

The Eagles has persistently troubled groups at house and on the highway with Roy Hodgson’s males locked in a real battle for the highest half and doubtlessly even a scrap for a Europa League spot ought to their kind maintain till Might.

West Ham have proven sparkles of life in latest weeks although the strain stays on Manuel Pellegrini to choose up common victories together with his group of high-earning, under-performing stars.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about tips on how to watch the Crystal Palace v West Ham recreation through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Crystal Palace v West Ham?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Tips on how to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime

You possibly can watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime by their Premier League web page.

All you want to do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the checklist.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

West Ham can be properly rested after their recreation towards Liverpool was postponed as a result of Membership World Cup.

Nonetheless, they might be compelled to depend on shaky stopper Roberto within the damage absence of Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin.

Palace had been defeated 1-Zero by in-form Newcastle on the weekend however can bounce again to joint-seventh with a win right here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-Zero West Ham

