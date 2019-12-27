CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2019: OMR sheet will be such, candidates do not fill in the mistake

Bihar Police Constable examination dates 2019 – 2020: The Central Choice Board (Soldier Recruitment) made the Police in Bihar Police 11 , 880 has introduced the date of the examination to be held for the recruitment. Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Examination 12 January, 2020 and

will probably be held on January, 2020. CSBC has additionally launched a pattern OMR sheet copy (reply e book) for the comfort of the candidates. Seeing this, candidates can perceive easy methods to fill the OMR sheet. The discover issued on csbc.bih.nic.in states that 'it has been seen that the candidates make a mistake in filling the OMR sheet (reply e book). Based mostly data on the reply e book, comparable to roll quantity, query e book quantity, quantity, article writing and signature, particulars will not be crammed within the given area. As a consequence of these errors, the OMR sheet of the candidates just isn’t checked. Due to this fact, to keep away from these errors, the candidates are suggested to review the necessary directions associated to the written take a look at given on the web site earlier than the written examination and apply on the pattern copy of the reply e book (OMR).

The examination will probably be performed in two shifts in nowadays. First shift within the morning 10 to 12 and second shift within the afternoon 2 Will probably be held between four pm to four pm. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Examination Admit Playing cards 2019) 30 csbc.bih on december will probably be launched on .nic.in. Examiners should arrive at their respective examination facilities one hour earlier than the examination time. It’s value noting that a number of days in the past, the Central Choice Board (soldier recruitment) to fill the vacant posts of troopers within the Bihar Police, Bihar Navy Police, Specialised India Reserve Corps, Reserve Corps, Bihar State, Bihar State Industrial Safety Corps 11, 880 emptiness was eliminated.

Discover has been issued on csbc.bih.nic.in that candidates ought to obtain their e-admit card and take a print out.

Admit playing cards won’t be despatched by publish. For showing within the examination on the allotted examination heart, one has to supply a sound photograph ID comparable to voter ID card, passport, driving license, PAN card or Aadhaar card together with e-admit card. If the photograph just isn’t clear or not obtainable on the e-letter, then in such a state of affairs, the candidate may also convey with him two (two) pictures (drawn inside two months) of the appliance kind on the examination venue.

Candidates who can’t obtain the e-Admit card from the web site for any purpose, date 06. 01. 2020 and 2019 . 01. 2020 within the morning 10. 00 pm Duplicate e-Admit Playing cards could be obtained from the workplace of the Central Choice Board (Soldier Recruitment) at Again Harding Street (close to Secretariat Halt), Patna 800001 until 5 pm. Such candidates can receive duplicate e-Admit Card at their very own expense by showing within the above talked about workplace of Central Choice Board (Constable Recruitment) with a photocopy of the acknowledgment of their software kind and a sound photo-bearing identification card.