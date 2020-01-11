CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020: Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam tomorrow, definitely read these rules by going to the examination center.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Examination 2020: Bihar Written examination will likely be held tomorrow (12 January) for recruitment to the posts of 11880 of the police. 12 After January, the examination 20 will likely be held on January. The examination will likely be performed in two shifts. First shift within the morning 10 to 12 and The second shift will likely be held between 2 to four pm. Via this examination, the Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) Bihar Police, Bihar Navy Police, Specialised India Reserve Corps, Reserve Corps, Bihar State, Bihar State Industrial Safety Corps has the vacant troopers 11, 880 will fill the posts. There will likely be images of the candidates on the examination heart. This images will likely be performed with the admit card. On the similar time fingerprints will even be taken in biometric method. In response to CSBC, a number of preparations have been made for the malpractice-free examination.

Facilities for this examination have been arrange throughout the state 550. Round three. 25 lakh candidates will seem within the examination in each shift. In response to the choice board, male candidates have been given a middle within the adjoining districts of their dwelling district. On the similar time, conserving in thoughts that ladies candidates don’t have issues, their heart has been stored within the dwelling district itself. The variety of candidates is 12 lakh 66 thousand. Bodily examination will likely be performed after written examination.

Learn right here the directions that each candidate ought to know earlier than showing within the exam-

1. With the intention to seem within the examination on the allotted examination heart, additionally, you will must current your legitimate picture ID corresponding to voter ID card, passport, driving license, PAN card or Aadhaar card together with e-admit card.

2. Don’t carry any digital machine or cell within the examination.

three. The extent of written take a look at will likely be intermediate (10 2) or equal degree of Bihar College Examination Committee and the query sort goal Will probably be of sort.

four. The written examination will encompass 100 questions. Every query will likely be of 1-1 marks. Two hours will likely be given to unravel the examination.

5. Reply guide will likely be in duplicate, out of which one copy will likely be stored close to the choice board as invisible carbon copy.

6. The written take a look at is not going to be the premise of the ultimate benefit record. The written take a look at will likely be qualifying for the bodily qualification take a look at solely. “

Candidates for the bodily examination will likely be chosen on the premise of written examination.

6. The entire record of examination heart will also be seen at csbc.bih.nic.in.

7. OMR Sheet

CSBC has additionally launched a pattern OMR sheet copy (reply guide) for the comfort of the candidates. Seeing this, candidates can perceive learn how to fill the OMR sheet. The discover issued on csbc.bih.nic.in states that 'it has been seen that the candidates make a mistake in filling the OMR sheet (reply guide). Primarily based info on the reply guide, particulars like roll quantity, query guide quantity, quantity, article writing and signature are usually not stuffed within the given area. On account of these errors, the OMR sheet of the candidates just isn’t checked. Due to this fact, to keep away from these errors, the candidates are suggested to check the vital directions associated to the written examination given on the web site earlier than the written examination and follow on the pattern copy of the reply guide (OMR)

eight. Section II – 'Bodily Aptitude / Proficiency Take a look at will likely be of complete 100 marks.

The ultimate benefit record will likely be primarily based on the full marks obtained by the candidate in three occasions in bodily qualification – working, excessive leap, and shot put.

9. 11880 13 Greater than lakh purposes have come for the posts. In such a state of affairs, competitors will likely be sturdy.

10. 110 is the declare of the folks to a publish.