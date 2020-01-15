CSBC Bihar police exam 2019: Bihar police constable recruitment examination to be held on January 20, postponed, notice issued

Bihar Police Sipahi Bharti 2019: Central Choice Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the Bihar Police Recruitment Examination (advt no. 02 / 19). was scheduled to happen on January. 20 Greater than 6 lakh candidates had been anticipated to look on this examination to be held on January.

This examination, to be held in two shifts, Morning and Night, has been postponed for obligatory causes. CSBC issued a discover on Wednesday informing it. The discover has not but introduced the revised examination date. . Candidates have been instructed to verify the official web site every so often.

It could be famous that the Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) had emptiness to fill the vacant posts of the vacant constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Army Police, Specialised India Reserve Corps, Reserve Corps, Bihar State Bihar State Industrial Safety Corps.

For another info, you possibly can verify the discover by visiting the official web site csbc.bih.nic.in.