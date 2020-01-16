CSBC Bihar police exam 2019: exam scheduled on January 20, new date will be released soon

CSBC Bihar police examination 2019: For constable reinstatement 20 The written examination to be held on January has been postponed. The Central Choice Board (Sepoy Recruitment) launched its info on Wednesday. Data associated to postponement of examination can also be given on the web site of the Board. Nevertheless, no cause has been given for suspending the examination. The subsequent date for the examination shall be introduced later.

The restoration course of is occurring for 11 thousand 880 posts of troopers. 12 and 20 January had been the dates set for the written examination. 12 The examination has been achieved on January and for the remaining candidates, the examination was scheduled to happen on 20 January. 20 On January additionally, the examination was to be performed in two shifts, involving greater than six and a half lakh candidates. The order relating to postponement of sudden examination was issued on Wednesday night.

It could be famous that 12 was sabotaged by the candidates so as to go to the examination facilities, which created an environment of chaos. On Tuesday, the council had additionally issued an attraction to the candidates to keep away from coming to the examination facilities on the final second and to succeed in earlier than the time. Though the examination was postponed the very subsequent day, no cause was given.