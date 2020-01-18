CSBC Bihar Police exam date: know how long Bihar Police constable recruitment exam can be

CSBC Bihar Police Constable new examination date: lakhs of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment candidates for his or her examination date Eagerly ready. It’s believed that the written examination will likely be performed in late January or February. This isn’t doable earlier than. Central Choice Board (constable recruitment) for 11880 posts of constable in Bihar Police 12 and 20 on January Written examination was introduced. 12 The examination was performed in two shifts on January. Nonetheless 20 the written examination to be held on January was abruptly postponed to Wednesday. About 6 lakh candidates had been to attend it.

It has been realized from the sources that the brand new date of the written examination for the police reinstatement will take time now. The subsequent date will likely be introduced as soon as the middle is renewed.

There was a dialogue between the Central Choice Board (soldier recruitment) and the officers of the Dwelling Division to supply facilities for written examination. Officers stated that 19 after January itself, Extra Chief Secretary of Dwelling Division Aamir Shamani will maintain a video convention with the District Magistrates. Throughout this era, the District Magistrates will likely be requested to supply facilities for the examination. After speaking to the District Magistrates and the provision of the Heart, the data will likely be given to the Board. Solely after this, the brand new date will likely be set.

