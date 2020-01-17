CSBC Bihar Police exam date: The new date for constable recruitment examination is still delayed

CSBC Bihar Police examination date: The brand new date of the written examination for soldier reinstatement will take time now. . The subsequent date will likely be introduced as soon as the middle is renewed. It’s believed that the written examination will likely be carried out in late January or February. This isn’t attainable earlier than.

There was a dialogue between the Central Choice Board (soldier recruitment) and the officers of the Dwelling Division to supply facilities for written examination. Officers stated that 19 after January itself, Further Chief Secretary of Dwelling Division Aamir Shamani will maintain a video convention with the District Magistrates. Throughout this era, the District Magistrates will likely be requested to supply facilities for the examination. After speaking to the District Magistrates and the provision of the Heart, the data will likely be given to the Board. Solely after this, the brand new date will likely be set.

Central Choice Board (Soldier Recruitment) for 11880 posts of constable in Bihar Police 12 and 20 written take a look at on January Was introduced. 12 The examination was carried out in two shifts on January. Nonetheless 20 the written examination to be held on January was abruptly postponed to Wednesday. About 6 lakh candidates have been to attend it.