CSJMU: LLB semester examination postponed, now from 28

The semester examination date of LLB and BA-LLB has been elevated. Now 28 it is going to begin from January. The primary 21 was to begin in January. The College administration has determined to increase the date in view of the issues being confronted within the on-line submission for the examination. Nevertheless, the college administration didn’t decide the examination heart till three days earlier than the pre-scheduled examination schedule. Together with this, college students will now 24 have the ability to submit on-line submission and charges by January.

Greater than 15 greater than thousand college students finding out in BA-LLB and LLB in 66 schools affiliated to Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj College (CSJMU). Have been. His semester examination schedule was launched by the College Administration 15 days in the past. 16 By January, college students had been required to submit charges for the examination by on-line submission and 21 the examination was to begin from January. Vinod Shukla, President of the Affiliation of UP Regulation Schools met the Controller of Examinations and demanded extension of the date. He stated that a lot of the college students haven’t been capable of submit on-line as a result of lack of correct web facility as a result of dangerous climate. On the similar time, the middle of the examination falls far-off. In such a scenario, as a result of dangerous climate, college students could have problem in going to the examination heart. Due to this fact, the examination date ought to be prolonged. College's Controller of Examinations Dr. Anil Yadav stated that the examination date has been prolonged in view of the issue of the scholars.