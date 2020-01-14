CSU Rams coach Steve Addazio names offensive coordinator, associate head coach

The primary main items of the Steve Addazio offense at Colorado State fell into place Tuesday, because the Rams introduced the additions of Joey Lynch as offensive coordinator and Brian White as senior affiliate head coach.

Lynch joins the CSU employees from Ball State, the place his Cardinals featured some of the prolific offenses within the Mid-American Convention, having led the circuit in scoring (34.eight factors per recreation) and whole offense (463 yards per recreation) this previous fall. Ball State’s 219.four speeding yards per recreation in 2019 was this system’s second-highest mark on the bottom over the past 4 many years.

Ball State ranked No. 43 nationally in factors per drive in opposition to FBS foes in 2019 and No. 96 in 2018, in accordance with Brian Fremeau’s BCFToys.com website. The Rams ranked 82nd and 105th, respectively, in that class every of the final two seasons.

Lynch may also coach the Rams’ quarterbacks, the place he’ll be with out Collin Hill, who transferred to South Carolina to re-join former CSU coach Mike Bobo, and can inherit a pool that presently contains Patrick O’Brien, Justice McCoy and Judd Erickson.

A longtime Addazio confidant and a former City Meyer assistant, White involves Fort Collins after stints at Boston School (2015-19), Florida (2009-14), Washington (2008), Syracuse (2006-07) and Wisconsin (1995-06). A former Harvard quarterback, White served on the UNLV staffs in 1990-92 (quarterbacks, operating backs) and in 1994 (passing recreation coordinator/broad receivers) earlier than transferring to Madison, the place he labored with Badgers tailbacks Michael Bennett, Anthony Davis and Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne.

“Both men embody the characteristics we are looking for in this program: passion for the game, love for those around them, and an unrivaled toughness,” Addazio mentioned in a college information launch. “I am looking forward to getting them both on the road to meet with recruits and around our program to grow with our players, staff, and community.”