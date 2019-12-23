CTET 2019 answer key declared: Here’s how to check

The CTET is performed to fill for collection of lecturers for sophistication 1 to eight in authorities colleges.Twitter

The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) has launched the reply key for the (CTET). The check was held on December eight, for which greater than 24 lakh candidates appeared at three,000 centres throughout the nation.

The candidates who appeared the examination can test the reply key and file their objections (if any) on-line at ctet.nic.in on or earlier than December 25.

This is how one can test outcomes through the web site:

1. Go to the web sites – cbse.nic.in, ctet.nic.in

2. Click on on obtain reply key hyperlink.

three. A pdf file with reply keys will seem.

four. Obtain it, and take a print out for additional reference.

The reply key will be challenged by the web site by paying a payment of Rs 1,000, inside per week’s time, following which the ultimate reply key will likely be launched.

CBSE denies examination leak stories

The CBSE has denied the alleged leak of query paper from Kanpur, as reported by a number of Indian language newspapers.

CBSE mentioned it has been claimed in these newspapers that the query paper was leaked one-and-a-half hour earlier than the graduation of the examination, which is deceptive and baseless.

About CTET

The CTET is performed to fill for collection of lecturers for sophistication 1 to eight in authorities colleges reminiscent of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Faculties and different authorities colleges, together with these falling below the Union Territory areas.