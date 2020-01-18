CTET 2019: Marksheet and certificate released on Digilock, download

CTET 2019: CBSE marksheet of CTET December examination and Certificates have been issued on DigiLocker. Candidates who’ve handed can obtain their certificates and marksheets from DigiLocker. The CTET move candidates have been despatched the login particulars by CBSE. By means of the login particulars, he’ll be capable of obtain his certificates. The login particulars move have been despatched to the candidates' cell numbers.

This time CBSE has simply 19 days after the examination in report time (Central The results of Trainer Eligibility Take a look at December 2019 (CTET 2019) was launched.

In CTET December Examination 28, 32, 120 The candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidate (Paper 1 – 16, 46, 620 and Paper 2 – 11, 85, 500) held on eight December Sitting within the examination. Of the entire candidates 22. 55 P.c candidates handed. Take a look at takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. 2 in paper 1, 47, 386 and in paper 2 2, 94, 899 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities have been constructed.

Variety of ladies qualifying CTET – three, 12, 558

Variety of males qualifying CTET – 2, 29, 718

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. Profitable candidates collaborating in CTET Paper-1 might be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for lessons 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates showing in Paper-2 might be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for sophistication sixth to eighth.

The primary goal of the CTET examination is to recruit high quality and expert lecturers within the saraqari colleges.