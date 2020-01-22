CTET July 2020: CBSE CTET July exam schedule released, know important dates

CTET July 2020 Dates : Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has launched the schedule of Central Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (CTET) examination to be held in July 2020. CTET July 2020 Examination 14 th version will likely be held on 5 July 2020. CBSE CTET 112 in cities 20 will likely be performed in languages. Detailed notification for CTET examination 24 January 2020 will likely be launched. For CTET July 2020 candidates wishing to turn into lecturers 24 will be capable of apply from January 2020. 24 February, 2020 could be utilized for it. The payment paid 27 February 2020 Midday three. 30 Might be carried out until midday.

Detailed notification of CTET 2020 24 could be seen by visiting the official web site of ctet.nic.in on January. Syllabus, eligibility, examination payment, examination metropolis and necessary dates will likely be revealed via this notification.

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. Profitable candidates collaborating in CTET Paper-1 will likely be thought-about eligible for instructor recruitment for courses 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates who sit in Paper-2 will likely be thought-about eligible for instructor recruitment for courses sixth to eighth.

How was the CTET December 2019 consequence

28 in CTET December Examination, 32, 120 The candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidate (Paper 1 – 16, 46, 620 and Paper 2 – 11, 85, 500) sat the examination held on eight December. Of the whole candidates 22. 55 P.c candidates have handed. Take a look at takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. 2 in Paper 1, 47, 386 and a couple of in Paper 2, 94, 899 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities have been constructed.

Variety of ladies qualifying CTET – three, 12, 558

Variety of males qualifying CTET – 2, 29, 718