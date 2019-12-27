CTET Result 2019: CBSE releases CTET result in record time, 22.55% candidates pass

CTET End result 2019: CBSE has CTET End in document time (CBSE CTET End result 2019) has been launched. Only a few 19 days after getting the examination, the Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) has began the CTET Instructor Eligibility Take a look at December 2019) outcome declared. 28 in CTET December Examination, 32, 120 Candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidate (Paper 1 – 16, 46, 620 and Paper 2 – 11, 85, 500) Candidate sitting Have been. 22 Examination held on eight December. 2019 % candidates have handed. Take a look at takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. Paper 1 in 2, 47, 386 and Paper 2 2, 94, 899 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities have been constructed. CTET's Reply-Key 23 was launched on December.

Variety of ladies qualifying CTET – three, 12, 558

Variety of males qualifying CTET – 2, 29, 718

CTET End result 2019: Direct hyperlink

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. Profitable candidates collaborating in CTET Paper-1 will likely be thought-about eligible for trainer recruitment for courses 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates showing in Paper-2 will likely be thought-about eligible for trainer recruitment for courses sixth to eighth.

The primary goal of the CTET examination is to recruit high quality and expert lecturers within the saraqari colleges.