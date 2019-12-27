CTET result 2019: CTET December exam results released, here is the direct link

CTET Outcome 2019: The results of Central Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (CTET) December examination has been launched right this moment. Candidates who had taken the examination will be capable to test on CTET's official web site ctet.nic.in. You will have the roll quantity to test the end result.

Greater than lakhs of 29 candidates appeared within the CTET examination. Allow us to inform you that CTET examination was performed on eight December. OMR sheet together with reply key for CTET examination has additionally been launched.

CTET Outcome 2019: Direct hyperlink

This examination was performed in 110 cities of the nation in 20 languages. CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. The primary goal of the CTET examination is to get high quality and expert lecturers recruited within the Sarakari colleges.

This examination was performed at 2, 144 facilities. Profitable candidates taking part in CTET Paper-1 shall be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for lessons 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates showing in Paper-2 shall be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for lessons sixth to eighth.