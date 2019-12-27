CTET Result 2019: CTET result released on ctet.nic.in, know how many candidates passed in Bihar

The CTET end result has been launched. The CBSE has set the CTET end result launch document simply 19 days after the examination. Take a look at takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. That’s, about one and a half 22 p.c of the candidates have certified CTET. Should you discuss Bihar, then 1 lakh 64 thousand candidates have accomplished the Central Trainer Eligibility Take a look at in December 2019 (CTET 2019). Out of which 20 1000’s have handed. gave. Outcomes may be checked by going to ctet.nic.in. The move candidates need to obtain the CTET certificates from DigiLocker. Login particulars will likely be issued to CTET move candidates. Via login particulars, he’ll be capable of obtain his certificates. Login particulars will likely be despatched to the candidates' cell quantity. Quickly the certificates will likely be uploaded in DigiLocker.

In CTET December Examination 28, 32, 120 Candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidate (Paper 1 – 16, 46, 620 and Paper 2 – 11, 85, 500)

Sitting within the examination held on eight December. Paper 1 in 2, 47, 386 and Paper 2 2, 94, 899 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities have been constructed.

Variety of girls qualifying CTET – three, 12, 558

Variety of males qualifying CTET – 2, 29, 718

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. Profitable candidates taking part in CTET Paper-1 will likely be thought-about eligible for trainer recruitment for lessons 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates showing in Paper-2 will likely be thought-about eligible for trainer recruitment for lessons sixth to eighth.

The primary goal of the CTET examination is to recruit high quality and expert lecturers within the saraqari faculties.