CTET Result 2019: Union HRD Minister said this regarding CTET Result

CTET Outcome 2019: Central Trainer Eligibility Check (CTET) December 2019 On the declaration of examinations, Union Human Useful resource Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has mentioned that he’s very glad to say that CBSE CTET 2019 outcomes launched in document time. This time 19 outcomes of CTET 27 introduced on December. For this, Dr. Nishank has congratulated the complete group of CBSE.

He additional wrote that on this examination 5. 42 lakh candidates have handed. Which is a pleasure. He wished the profitable candidates within the examination and mentioned that he wished his vibrant future. CTET Outcomes Friday 27 December 2019 has been launched on CTET's official web site ctet.nic.in. Candidates who participated on this examination can examine their outcomes on CTET web site or direct hyperlink given right here.

CTET Outcome 2019: Direct hyperlink

19 day The complete @cbseindia 29 group for this has been declared the check leads to document time I congratulate My greatest needs to all of the candidates who handed the examination. I want God his vibrant future. Https://t.co/ChGfFJFwV5 – Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 27, 2019

In CTET December Examination 28, 32, 120 The candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidates appeared within the examination. In Paper 1 16, 46, 620 and in Paper 2 11, 85, 500 Candidates joined

Of the entire candidates 22. 55 P.c candidates have handed. Check takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. 2 in paper 1, 47, 386 and a pair of in Paper 2, 94, 899 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities had been constructed.

Whole three, 12, 558 Ladies have certified CTET, whereas 2, 29, 718 Males have handed the CTET examination. 29 Greater than lakh candidates participated within the CTET examination. Allow us to inform you that CTET examination was carried out on eight December. The CTET examination reply and OMR sheet had been additionally launched a number of days in the past.