CU basketball drops to No. 23 but still ties program rankings mark

Colorado obtained again to work on Monday dealing with twin challenges — getting ready for a Washington State membership using a considerably stunning surge of momentum, whereas additionally addressing the rebounding woes that damage the Buffaloes throughout their weekend cut up in Arizona.

Nonetheless, a small piece of program historical past was made on Monday.

Although the Buffs dropped three spots within the weekly AP High 25 ballot, transferring from No. 20 to No. 23 following Saturday’s 21-point loss at Arizona, this week will mark the eighth week this season CU has appeared within the prime 25. That matches the Chauncey Billups-led membership of 1996-97 for probably the most in program historical past.

The ’96-97 squad peaked at No. 15 within the first two weeks of February and was ranked for seven weeks in the course of the common season earlier than ending at No. 24 within the ultimate ballot of the season, shortly after reaching the second spherical of the NCAA Event. This 12 months’s membership has been ranked at each spot between 20 and 25 besides No. 22.

Maybe predictably, head coach Tad Boyle was much less involved about matching that program historic mark than he was the state of his crew on Monday because the Buffs started preparations for Thursday’s go to from Washington State (eight p.m., Pac-12 Community).

“I think it says more about the state of college basketball this year than it does something about the Colorado Buffaloes,” Boyle stated. “There are a lot of teams like us that are inconsistent. You win at home, and then you’ve got some head-scratching losses. I look at West Virginia losing at K-State by 18. It’s like, ‘Huh, how did that happen?’ When you see things like that happen, it tells you that it’s just not us. But for us to differentiate ourselves, the only way we do that is by winning games that, quote-unquote, we weren’t supposed to win. Arizona was one of those, even though we were ranked and they weren’t.”

After Saturday’s loss at Arizona by which CU was outrebounded 39-25, level guard McKinley Wright IV stated he was going to counsel to Boyle the Buffs undergo some box-out drills with a bubble over the basket to re-sharpen the crew’s all of a sudden AWOL rebounding abilities. On Monday, Boyle stated Wright “didn’t have to” make that suggestion, because the Buffs went via an intense observe targeted on regaining an edge on the glass that has been a crew power for a lot of the season.

The Buffs additionally endured a movie session reviewing Saturday’s loss that magnified what disenchanted Boyle probably the most. Profitable in Tucson is hard for each crew, and gaining splits on the street most likely will preserve the Buffs in competition for the convention crown so long as they handle enterprise at dwelling. However successful at dwelling or on the street received’t happen persistently sufficient if the Buffs don’t compete higher than what they confirmed on Saturday.

“The disappointing thing about the Arizona loss after watching the tape is that I just didn’t feel like we competed as hard we needed to. That’s disheartening,” Boyle stated. “Very surprising, and disappointing. I haven’t lost faith in them by any means. I know this is a competitive group. But for whatever reason, we didn’t want to compete with Arizona on Saturday. We didn’t. We have to live with that.”