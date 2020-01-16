CU-bound Luke O’Brien, Columbine’s record-breaking scorer, broke with family tradition when he chose Buffs

LITTLETON — Within the O’Brien household, the inexperienced and gold of Colorado State are worn with satisfaction. It’s the college the place the mother and father of Columbine basketball standout Luke O’Brien met and the place older sister Emma at present attends faculty.

However when it got here time to decide on his personal path, the 6-foot-7, 183-pound capturing guard opted to forgo household custom and signal with Colorado.

“My sister gives me the hardest time for it,” stated O’Brien, who will go well with up for the Buffs subsequent fall. “But I think my parents know I made the best basketball decision.”

The second oldest of 4 siblings, O’Brien has in any other case adopted in his father’s footsteps.

As a guard at Wheat Ridge, Steve O’Brien was a member of the Farmers’ 1991 Class 5A state championship group. Steve later performed at Metro State earlier than transferring to CSU.

“As a young kid, basketball was mostly a hobby for me, but my dad helped it grow into a passion,” Luke stated.

For the youthful O’Brien, the choice to play faculty basketball got here early, as he verbally dedicated to CU as a junior. Rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports activities.com, he was additionally recruited by Air Pressure, DU and Clemson.

At CU, the teaching workers sees O’Brien as a participant who can fill a number of positions. His top within the submit mixed with the surface capturing skill of a guard present the sort of versatility the Buffs worth.

Feeling valued was finally one of many key components in O’Brien’s dedication.

“From my first visit and when they started recruiting me, the coaches always expressed how they liked my game,” he stated. “The coaches, along with the players just sealed the deal for me.”

Seth McConnell, Particular to the Denver Publish Luke O’Brien (zero) of Columbine dribbles the ball down courtroom as he’s pressured by Christopher Speller (23) of Rangeview in the course of the second half at Columbine Excessive Faculty on Jan. four, 2020 in Littleton.

At Columbine, O’Brien does a bit of little bit of the whole lot, whether or not it’s defending, serving as a decoy and setup man towards fixed double groups, or taking on in clutch moments. In his senior season O’Brien has averaged a team-leading 26.9 factors and 11.9 rebounds per recreation. An introvert by nature, he prefers to let his play do the speaking.

“We’re working on him to be more vocal,” Columbine head coach Clay Thielking stated. “But he’s very unselfish. He’s a willing and able passer, and that gives our other guys more confidence. He’s a special player. I’ve never had a kid like Luke and I probably never will (again).”

Even when setting milestones, just like the one he reached earlier this season when he eclipsed Columbine’s college report for profession factors (1,474 and counting), O’Brien is fast to present credit score to these round him.

“I wouldn’t have gotten it without my teammates and coaches. If they weren’t here, there’s no way I’d be even close to 1000,” he stated. “So, all the credit goes to them.”

Behind O’Brien’s reserved model of management, the Rebels have began their season 9-1 – their lone loss a 62-54 house defeat to defending state champion and present No. 1-ranked Rangeview.

Having led for all however the ultimate three-and-a-half minutes of that recreation, O’Brien and his Columbine teammates had been left optimistic for what’s to return.

“The way we were competing with that team, I think we can compete with anybody,” O’Brien stated. “I want to win a state championship for sure. That’s been my goal since freshman year. This year we have the team to do it.”