CU Buffs 2020 football schedule: Mel Tucker, Colorado open 2020 Pac-12 slate vs. Oregon Ducks

Mel Tucker’s Yr 2 Pac-12 opener is a doozy. And it’s the Geese.

The CU Buffs’ convention slate for 2020 was revealed Thursday afternoon because the Pac-12 introduced its league schedule. Tucker’s Buffs, who have been 5-7 within the coach’s debut season on the helm, will open convention play towards Oregon the defending Pac-12 champions, on Sept. 26 at Folsom Area.

The Geese is anticipated to return 9 starters to a protection that helped Oregon end 12-2 in 2019, with a win over Utah within the league championship recreation and a 28-27 comeback victory over Wisconsin within the 2020 Rose Bowl. The Geese trounced CU in Eugene final October, 45-Three.

CU will play 4 of its first six league video games at residence. After an Oct. Three bye and an Oct. 9 Friday evening kickoff at Arizona, the Buffs host UCLA for Household Weekend on Oct. 17 and Arizona State for homecoming on Oct. 24. Following an Oct. 31 trek to USC, CU hosts Washington State on Nov. 7.

The Buffs end their league slate with back-to-back journeys to Stanford (Nov. 14) and Washington (Nov. 21) and shut the regular-season with a go to from Utah, the reigning two-time Pac-12 South champion, on Nov. 28.

CU opens its 2020 dance card at rival Colorado State on Sept. 5, the ultimate assembly of the present Rocky Mountain Showdown contract. The Buffs’ residence opener is Sept. 12 towards Fresno State and can head to Texas A&M on Sept. 19.

Kickoff occasions for the primary three video games of the season will probably be introduced earlier than June 1, CU officers stated in a brand new launch.

CU Buffs 2020 soccer schedule