CU Buffs basketball notes: Evan Battey’s glass work helps spark Buffs against Utah

Evan Battey says his plan is to assault the boards towards each opponent.

His skill to scrub the glass, even within the early going when the Colorado Buffaloes had been lacking only a few photographs, performed a key function within the 25th-ranked Buffs dominant 91-52 win towards Utah Sunday afternoon on the CU Occasions Middle.

Battey posted his second double-double in 4 video games and the third of his profession, ending with a team-high 17 factors together with 10 rebounds. Seven of these rebounds got here on the offensive finish of the ground, serving to CU to put up a 14-5 edge in second-chance factors.

“That’s a thing I try to exploit on any team, it doesn’t matter the team,” Battey mentioned. “I give my teammates shots. That’s just my game plan every game.”

Battey recorded three putback baskets within the first half and added one other early within the second half. CU hit six of its first eight photographs of the sport and at one level was 7-for-10, with two of these three misses turning into rebound buckets by Battey. It was a rebound effort, so to talk, from Battey after he had grabbed simply 5 boards whole in CU’s first two Pac-12 Convention video games final week.

“Evan Battey was a beast tonight. I don’t know what other adjective I can use for him on the backboards,” CU head coach Tad Boyle mentioned. “He went after each offensive rebound. He will get these issues. I mentioned earlier this week, when he will get the ball in his fingers, it’s like a vise grip. No person is taking it away, and he’s so huge and robust guys are bouncing off him. He set the tone with our offensive rebounding within the first half.

“You outrebound a team by 20, good things are going to happen. Offensive glass is something we’ve been really preaching and talking to our guys about. It was great to see Evan come out and get that done.”

Defensive clamps

The Buffs held the Pac-12’s main scorer, Utah sophomore ahead Timmy Allen, to a season-low seven factors on a 2-for-11 displaying from the ground. He entered the sport averaging 21.1 factors per recreation, however the Buffs’ dogged defensive effort didn’t finish there.

Freshman guard Rylan Jones was averaging 10.9 factors with a .475 mark on Three-pointers. He scored six factors and solely put up one Three-point try. Sophomore guard Each Gach was averaging 12.9 factors with a .428 total area aim share. He scored seven factors on a Three-for-9 recreation from the sphere.

“It was a team effort,” CU guard McKinley Wright IV mentioned. “Our coaches the entire week, we just kept hearing his name. We kept hearing Timmy Allen, Both Gach. We took that as an individual challenge and as a collective challenge to shut their water off. We just kept hearing their names all week. It was kind of getting annoying.”

Dishing

Even with the poor end towards Oregon State, by which he dedicated three turnovers in the course of the Beavers’ game-ending 24-5 run, Wright nonetheless has been on a tear within the assist-to-turnover division. That pattern continued towards Utah, as Wright posted eight assists with out a turnover.

In two and a half seasons as CU’s place to begin guard, it was simply Wright’s second full recreation with out a turnover and his first because the 12th recreation of his collegiate profession towards Iowa on Dec. 22, 2017. Wright additionally had zero turnovers at house towards Washington final 12 months, however he exited that recreation within the first half as a result of a shoulder harm and didn’t return.

Prior to now 4 video games, Wright has posted 36 assists towards simply seven turnovers.

“I’ve been slowing down,” Wright mentioned. “Outside of that (OSU) game I’ve been slowing down and making the easy play. Just hitting the first free man and not trying to squeeze passes into small holes. Often that doesn’t work and it’s a turnover and it’s frustrating. Just been slowing down.”

Wright moved right into a fourth-place tie with Marcus Corridor amongst CU’s all-time assists leaders with 423. With 16 factors, he handed Spencer Dinwiddie and Burdie Haldorson to maneuver into 26th-place on the all-time scoring checklist with 1,127 factors.

A distinct method

Boyle admitted that in years previous, in per week of apply just like the Buffs had following final week’s wrenching come-from-ahead loss towards Oregon State, he would have been on prime of his membership with just a little aggression and hearth. He believes he took a considerably extra passive method together with his veteran group this previous week, and it proved to be the precise method towards Utah.

“A lot of teams that I’ve had in the past, I would’ve crushed them this week. And I would’ve really got into them and challenged them,” Boyle mentioned. “This group is just a little completely different. We watched movie on Tuesday, and we actually watched the top of the Oregon State recreation and tried to be taught from it. So I didn’t do something completely different there. However we took Monday off. We practiced Tuesday-Wednesday, had nice practices. I took Thursday off. We practiced Friday-Saturday. Not an ideal apply on Friday however a superb one on Saturday.

“I trust this team. I trust their character. I trust their toughness. I trust their togetherness. And tonight there’s a reason why maybe think I would say something like that. They responded, and I think they had a bad taste in their mouths just like I did, and our coaching staff did, and they played like it.”

Notable

CU’s 38 area targets was its most in a convention recreation because it recorded 41 towards Iowa State on Jan. 5, 1991…The Buffs shot a season-high .594 and have topped the 50 p.c mark in three of the previous six video games. It was CU’s greatest taking pictures share towards a convention foe since posting a .596 mark towards Cal on Jan. 27, 2013…Tyler Bey handed CU athletics Corridor of Famer and alumni weekend attendee Ken Charlton for 16th-place amongst CU’s all-time main rebounders with 676.